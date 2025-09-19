Over 4,000 Register For Namo Yuva Run In Nashik; Girish Mahajan Appeals For Mass Participation

Girish Mahajan | File Image

Nashik: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a 15-day programme is being implemented in the state. Under this programme, the Namo Yuva Run (Marathon) competition has been organised by the BJP on September 21 based on the concept of 'Drug-free India'. So far, more than 4,000 people have registered for this marathon.

A large-scale awareness campaign has been carried out to ensure the participation of youth, especially college students, to make India a drug-free country. The competition will start from Anant Kanhere Maidan, Trimbak Road, Nashik, on Sunday, September 21, at 6.00 am. The state's Water Resources Minister, Girish Mahajan, will flag off this Namo Yuva Run Marathon. On this occasion, all the ministers, MPs, MLAs, public representatives, divisional commissioners, district collectors, and government officials of the state will be present.

Minister Girish Mahajan has appealed to all the principals and headmasters of schools and colleges in Nashik city and district to encourage maximum participation, as well as to all government officers, employees, and citizens/students of their subordinate offices/institutions to take part.

Initiatives for the liberation of the youth generation from addiction

"The new generation is wandering due to addiction today. To free them from this, to make them accustomed to exercise, and to inculcate the habit of running, the Namo Yuva Run Marathon has been organised based on the concept of a drug-free India. Let us participate in this competition to give this message to the new generation of the country - to free them from addiction and to express our gratitude to the leadership dedicated to serving the nation. For this reason, citizens are urged to participate in large numbers," said Girish Mahajan.