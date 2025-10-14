Over 200 Firecracker Stalls Set Up Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Diwali Nears | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Diwali, the festival of lights, fast approaching, city markets have begun to bustle with festive energy. The police administration has granted permission for firecracker sales within the city limits, following which vendors have started setting up their stalls. Preparations for establishing the stalls are now in their final stages.

It is estimated that firecrackers worth around ₹8 crore will be sold this season. More than 200 stalls are being set up across various parts of the city and its outskirts. Traders have obtained the necessary permissions and have been instructed to follow all prescribed safety measures.

Alongside the cracker stalls, markets for sweets, clothing, decorative items, and gift articles have also seen a surge in activity ahead of the festival.

The cracker stalls have been allotted at the following locations: Ayodhyanagri – 64 stalls, Kalagram – 50, TV Centre Ground – 44, MIT College Ground – 22, Cambridge School Ground – 21, Cantonment Thursday Market – 11, and Waluj – 33.

Traders informed that truckloads of crackers are arriving from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu -- the country’s largest firecracker manufacturing hub.