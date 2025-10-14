 Over 200 Firecracker Stalls Set Up Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Diwali Nears
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneOver 200 Firecracker Stalls Set Up Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Diwali Nears

Over 200 Firecracker Stalls Set Up Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Diwali Nears

The cracker stalls have been allotted at the following locations: Ayodhyanagri – 64 stalls, Kalagram – 50, TV Centre Ground – 44, MIT College Ground – 22, Cambridge School Ground – 21, Cantonment Thursday Market – 11, and Waluj – 33

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Over 200 Firecracker Stalls Set Up Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Diwali Nears | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Diwali, the festival of lights, fast approaching, city markets have begun to bustle with festive energy. The police administration has granted permission for firecracker sales within the city limits, following which vendors have started setting up their stalls. Preparations for establishing the stalls are now in their final stages.

It is estimated that firecrackers worth around ₹8 crore will be sold this season. More than 200 stalls are being set up across various parts of the city and its outskirts. Traders have obtained the necessary permissions and have been instructed to follow all prescribed safety measures.

Alongside the cracker stalls, markets for sweets, clothing, decorative items, and gift articles have also seen a surge in activity ahead of the festival.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Fire Department Conducts Mock Drill At Charholi Sewage Treatment Plant
article-image

The cracker stalls have been allotted at the following locations: Ayodhyanagri – 64 stalls, Kalagram – 50, TV Centre Ground – 44, MIT College Ground – 22, Cambridge School Ground – 21, Cantonment Thursday Market – 11, and Waluj – 33.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Residents Serve Legal Notice To District Collector Over DRSC Inactivity After Fatal Truck Accidents In Hinjawadi
Pune Residents Serve Legal Notice To District Collector Over DRSC Inactivity After Fatal Truck Accidents In Hinjawadi
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
TISS Files Complaint Against Students For 'Unauthorised Gathering' On GN Saibaba's Death Anniversary, FIR Lodged; Students Deny Allegations
TISS Files Complaint Against Students For 'Unauthorised Gathering' On GN Saibaba's Death Anniversary, FIR Lodged; Students Deny Allegations
Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi Seeking 'Permission For Suicide'
Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi Seeking 'Permission For Suicide'

Traders informed that truckloads of crackers are arriving from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu -- the country’s largest firecracker manufacturing hub.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Residents Serve Legal Notice To District Collector Over DRSC Inactivity After Fatal Truck...

Pune Residents Serve Legal Notice To District Collector Over DRSC Inactivity After Fatal Truck...

Pune: Case Filed Against MNS Students' Wing Members For Storming ABVP Office Over Poster Dispute

Pune: Case Filed Against MNS Students' Wing Members For Storming ABVP Office Over Poster Dispute

ZP & Panchayat Samiti Seat Reservation Declared In Beed; Major Changes Shock Local Leaders

ZP & Panchayat Samiti Seat Reservation Declared In Beed; Major Changes Shock Local Leaders

Nanded: SRTMUN Youth Festival Showcases 1,500 Students In Grand Cultural Extravaganza

Nanded: SRTMUN Youth Festival Showcases 1,500 Students In Grand Cultural Extravaganza

Over 200 Firecracker Stalls Set Up Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Diwali Nears

Over 200 Firecracker Stalls Set Up Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar As Diwali Nears