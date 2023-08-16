On 77th I-Day, Southern Command Hoists Tricolour On 75 Indian Forts |

In a unique initiative to conserve forts and the environment, besides paying tributes to the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Indian Army Southern Command in coordination with the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) hoisted the National Tricolour on 75 forts including 47 in Maharashtra to mark the 77th Independence Day on August 15.

Over 650 army jawans and some 500 fort lovers and adventurers of Giripremi, a mountaineering club from Pune joined the initiative, said veteran mountaineer and AMGM President Umesh Zirpe. The AMGM was involved with coordination and helping the South Command to execute the event smoothly at all the selected forts across India.

47 forts in Maharashtra were in list

At all the forts - 47 in Maharashtra plus one each in Telangana (Warangal Fort), Karnataka (Rajhansgad Fort) and Goa (Chapora Fort) - the state's mountaineers trekked up carrying the National Flag and then hoisting it over the top on Tuesday. "This was the first time that such a grandiose ceremony of I-Day celebrations was executed by the mountaineers. A lot of groundwork had gone into it and was carried out with precision," said Zirpe.

Giripremi's Founder President Ushaprabha Page, President Jayant Tulpule, Zirpe, along with other senior mountaineers keenly participated in the event. Zirpe explained that the Sahyadri range forts are not just a pile of volcanic eruption, but its soil and the rock and the fortresses with bastions have epic historical anecdotes to reveal. All the mountaineers and fort lovers assembled early in the morning at the foot of the forts and warmly greeted Indian Army teams, he added.

Then everyone trekked to the top of the forts, explained the history and geography of the forts to the Indian Army, and in between 9-11 a.m. on August 15, unfurled India's Tricolour on all the 50 forts, and the remaining 25 in other states under the jurisdiction of the Southern Command, said Zirpe. Apart from Giripremi, district mountaineering associations of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Kolhapur, Pune, Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Sahyadrimitra, Maitri Pratishtan, Trekkshitij, Shri Shivavandaneshwar Sanvardhan Sanstha, Nashik Climbers and Rescue Association, Vainatey Sanstha, and Yoddha Trekkers joined in this trendsetter initiative.

