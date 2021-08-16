 "
Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:50 PM IST

'One man's pun is another man's pain': Comedian Atul Khatri earns Twitterati's wrath after cracking insensitive joke about Afghanistan

FPJ Web Desk
Comedian Atul Khatri | Photo: Instagram/@one_by_two

The world is praying for Afghanistan as it continues to stay engulfed in in heightening chaos as Taliban seizes power in the country.

An entire generation of Afghans was raised on hopes of building a modern, democratic state - dreams that seem to have melted away before the Taliban's relentless advance.

Many fear the Taliban will roll back two decades of gains by women and ethnic minorities while restricting the work of journalists and NGO workers.

Countries are evacuating their citizens and diplomats from Afghanistan. The Afghan people are desperately attempting to flee the country.

During such a crisis, people across the globe are standing in solidarity with the people in Afghanistan. Social media websites have been flooded with prayers and requests to governments to help those under Taliban rule now.

Amid such a panic-stricken state of affairs, comedian Atul Khatri cracked a joke at Afghanistan calling it 'Af-gone-istan'. This resulted into him getting quickly trolled for his insensitive remarks.

Many called the comedian out on Twitter and asked him to refrain from making fun of the pain of those in Afghanistan.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.Afghanistan

(By agencies)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:50 PM IST

