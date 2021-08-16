People clinging to plane wheels, running on runways- Chaos grips Kabul's airport as people try to flee Afghanistan; videos go viral

At least five people have been killed at the Kabul airport and three stowaways were reported to have fallen to their deaths from an airborne plane as thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to get on flights out of the country amid increasingly chaotic scenes, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

US troops fired shots in the air at the Hamid Karzai International Airport to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac after they took over Afghanistan's air traffic control.

Witnesses said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Footage published by Asvaka showed three stowaways falling to the deaths after clinging on to the wheels of a military plane as it took off from Kabul airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Panicked Afghans were also seen climbing up the outside of an airbridge in a bid to get onboard planes and chasing a US military C-17 down the runway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Videos also showed hundreds of people running alongside, and in front of, a US Air Force plane preparing to take off, the Daily Mail report said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All commercial services have been suspended, with only military flights leaving the country as the UK, US and other western countries repatriate their citizens.

It comes as the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed the first British nationals had landed at the RAF base Brize Norton after being evacuated from Kabul.

The Taliban swept into the capital on Sunday after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country.

Here are some other viral footage from the airport in Kabul.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:17 PM IST