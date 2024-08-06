Olympic Medalist Swapnil Kusale's Parents to Be Honored at Independence Day Ceremony in Delhi

Swapnil Kusale |

Kolhapur's Swapnil Kusale, who won bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics, is receiving national acclaim. The central government is recognising his achievement by inviting his parents as special guests for the Independence Day program in Delhi.

Kusale secured the bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, boosting India's overall medal tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games.

The Panchayat Raj Department has invited 150 families from across the country to the event, including Swapnil's mother, Anita Kusale, the village sarpanch of Kambalwadi (Radhanagari), and his father, Suresh Kusale. Their constant support was crucial to Swapnil's success. They will be honored at the programme and felicitation ceremony on August 14, as well as at the main flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day at the Red Fort on August 15.

Kusale’s bronze medal marks India’s best performance in shooting. Previously, India’s best shooting results were at the 2012 London Olympics, where Vijay Kumar won a silver in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event, and Gagan Narang won a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle event.

India's first shooting medal was secured by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore with a silver in men's double trap shooting at the 2004 Athens Olympics. This was followed by Abhinav Bindra's historic gold in men's 10m air rifle at the Beijing Olympics, the country's first individual gold medal in any sport.

India has a chance to further its medal tally with Manu Bhaker competing in the 25m pistol event on Friday.