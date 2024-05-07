No Water, No Power: Residents of Waluj Localities in Aurangabad Endure Four Days of Darkness |

Around 10 residential localities in Sajapur in Waluj area are living in darkness as nine to ten transformers in this area have stopped working due to the wire burst for the past four days. The Irked residents marched on the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Monday and condemned the working of the company.

The residents in these localities had to spend dark nights for the past four days due to lack of electricity and even without water as they could not operate the electric motors. Similarly, they have to bear the scorching heat due to the severe summer and the mosquito menace, the residents claimed.

Around 9 to 10 transformers are installed for the localities of Krantinagar,

Sastiknagar, Krushnainagar, Swastik City, Sangharsh Colony and others coming under the MSEDCL CIDCO – Waluj Mahanagar Sub Station. However, a cable was damaged on May 3 due to which all the transformers stopped working. As a result, around 10 residential localities in the entire Sajapur area were in dark for the past four days.

No water in summer

In the severe Summer, the residents had to face severe inconvenience during the day and even at night due to lack of electricity. They could not operate the electric motors and are facing acute water scarcity.

The residents organized a morcha on May 6 and cornered the MSEDCL officers. They shouted slogans against the company and expressed deep resentment over the apathetic attitude of the officers.

The residents Aishwarya Bhume, Varsha Bhume, Archan Jagtap, Gayatri Tribhuvan, Anita Patil, Kavita Patil, Sarika Jagdale, Shobha Shrikhande, Archana Giri, Jyoti Shinde, Ranjana Sonawane, Seema Nandre, Sonali Mokale, Sunitia Patil, Deepali Patil, Karuna Nikam, Rekha Raut, Ashwini Sapkal, Adinath Bhume, Charansingh Maharaj, Gajanan Patil, Vikas Buchale, Gajanan Golhar, Kalyan Nikam, Samadhan Zende, Madhav Nirmale, Sheshnarayan Pawar, Mahadev Shinde, Bhausaheb Pawar and other residents participated in the morcha.