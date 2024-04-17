No Water, No Electricity, Honeybee Onslaught: This Upscale Housing Society In Pune's Mhalunge Is An Island Of Troubles

As if the residents of the upscale society in Mhalunge didn't have enough problems with the water crisis, persistent power cuts and bad weather have left them feeling helpless. The situation was further aggravated by a sudden influx of honeybees on the building premises.

For the past three months, residents of VTP Alpine in Mhalunge, Pune, have been dealing with tap water that is contaminated and emits a foul odor. Additionally, concerns have arisen over the alleged presence of white worms in drinking water and red worms in other household water outlets.

Despite efforts by the society's management and relevant authorities, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and local politicians, to address the issue, a permanent solution remains elusive. The builder responsible for maintaining the new development has been unresponsive, exacerbating the residents' plight.

A resident of the society, Mayur Shah, expressed his frustration on social media, saying, "@VTP_Realty claims to be number one in the industry but cannot even provide the basic necessities of life. This is the reality of VTP Realty! Bad water! No water! Worms in water!" (sic)

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, a resident of VTP Alpine, shared her experience, "Ever since we moved to our new apartment in VTP in March 2023, not a single day has gone by without encountering some sort of basic facility issue like water cut and power cut. Over the past two days, the water crisis has reached an unbearable level. The water is dirty and not even suitable for washing up. We've observed red worms in the water, and sometimes the water appears brown and contaminated. Occasionally, there's no water at all. Despite paying a significant amount for yearly maintenance, we have received nothing but poor service from VTP."

She also mentioned that on Wednesday, there was a significant influx of honeybees around the building premises, forcing them to lock themselves indoors to keep the bees out.

Honeybees around the building premises, forced residents to lock themselves indoors to keep the bees out |

Another resident, "The area lacks a PMC water connection and water is provided from nearby river. Despite our attempts to contact VTP Realty about the issue, they deny any problem. Residents have started experiencing health issues, including skin and gastrointestinal problems. We presented medical reports to the builder and began highlighting the issue on Twitter. Yesterday, we met with the builder, and upon testing the water, which appeared yellow, a tanker was sent away. We submitted a letter and photographs, emphasising our demand for a solution. The builder assured us they would provide one, and we are currently awaiting their response. They have now mentioned providing bottled water as an interim solution."

We attempted to contact VTP facilities regarding the issues, but received no response.

Letter submitted by residents to the builder |