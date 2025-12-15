‘No Friendly Fight’: Ajit Pawar’s NCP To Contest All 165 Pune Seats Independently

Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Sunil Tingre, city president of the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Monday said the party has taken a strong and decisive stand to contest all 165 seats in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections on its own.

Calling the decision a positive step, Tingre said that a large number of party workers are actively working under the leadership of Ajit Pawar. “We will field candidates in every ward. Over 550 nomination forms have already been distributed, which reflects the enthusiasm and preparedness of our cadre,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Tingre questioned the need to induct leaders from outside if the party claims to be strong. “If the BJP is so powerful, why does it need outsiders to strengthen itself?” he asked.

He emphasised that the NCP follows the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr BR Ambedkar, and remains committed to addressing people’s issues.

“We will focus on solving public problems and will not require support from any other party. We are confident of contesting the election independently and forming the civic body on our own,” Tingre asserted.

Ruling out any notion of a friendly contest, he said, “There is nothing called a friendly fight. An election is a fight, and we will contest it seriously on the plank of development.”

Tingre also dismissed speculation of defections, stating that none of the party’s leaders or workers would be joining the BJP.