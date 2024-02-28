 Nilesh Rane Faces Sealing Of Property As PMC Acts On Tax Arrears In Pune
Despite the issuance of a notice by the Municipal Corporation, Nilesh Rane failed to pay the outstanding tax, leading to the sealing of the upper two floors of the three-storey building by the tax collection department.

Ankita ApteUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Nilesh Rane | FPJ

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has dealt a blow to Nilesh Rane in connection with the R Deccan Mall income tax case. Following the issuance of a notice by the municipality regarding the outstanding tax, the tax collection department has taken action by sealing the delinquent areas. The outstanding income tax amounted to approximately ₹ 3.5 crores.

Despite the issuance of a notice by the Municipal Corporation, Nilesh Rane failed to pay the outstanding tax, leading to the sealing of the upper two floors of the three-storey building by the tax collection department. The administration has kept the information about this action confidential, generating significant speculation.

Municipal Corporation has been conducting a large drive across the city to seal number of properties to recover the dues. Continuous notices had been sent by the municipality to Nilesh Rane, over the past two years due to their income arrears. However, despite the notices, no action was taken as the municipality and its senir ministers were pressurized every time a notice was issued. A few months ago, the municipal commissioner was directly instructed not to take action even after a notice was issued. However, on Tuesday, the municipality finally took action and sealed the property due to the outstanding arrears.

