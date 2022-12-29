New Year Celebrations: Major Pune roads to become 'no vehicles zone' on the night of December 31

FC road, Pune | Social Media

Fergusson College Road (FC Road) and Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) in Pune will be closed for vehicles on the last day of the year i.e. December 31. Vijay Kumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, has informed that after reviewing the crowd on these 2 major roads in Pune after 7 pm, this road will be closed for vehicles.

Traffic jams on both roads every year

Both FC Road as well as MG Road are crowded with youth to celebrate the last day of the year. This leads to massive traffic jams and long queues of vehicles. Accordingly, both these roads will be closed for traffic. The deputy commissioner of traffic police has also issued a warning for those driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police to strictly observe 'drink and drive'

The police will be keeping a close eye on those who "drink and drive". Drivers can be fined Rs 1,000 and the vehicle impounded for driving under the influence of alcohol. After a period of two years it has been decided to use the breathalyser. The driver will first be tested with a breathalyzer. If the person is found to be drunk, strict action has been given by the traffic department of the police. "Thirty-first" celebrants will be monitored by a police team.