e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNew Year Celebrations: Major Pune roads to become 'no vehicles zone' on the night of December 31

New Year Celebrations: Major Pune roads to become 'no vehicles zone' on the night of December 31

Both FC Road as well as MG Road are crowded with youth to celebrate the last day of the year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
FC road, Pune | Social Media
Follow us on

Fergusson College Road (FC Road) and Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) in Pune will be closed for vehicles on the last day of the year i.e. December 31. Vijay Kumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, has informed that after reviewing the crowd on these 2 major roads in Pune after 7 pm, this road will be closed for vehicles.

Traffic jams on both roads every year

Both FC Road as well as MG Road are crowded with youth to celebrate the last day of the year. This leads to massive traffic jams and long queues of vehicles. Accordingly, both these roads will be closed for traffic. The deputy commissioner of traffic police has also issued a warning for those driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police to strictly observe 'drink and drive'

The police will be keeping a close eye on those who "drink and drive". Drivers can be fined Rs 1,000 and the vehicle impounded for driving under the influence of alcohol. After a period of two years it has been decided to use the breathalyser. The driver will first be tested with a breathalyzer. If the person is found to be drunk, strict action has been given by the traffic department of the police. "Thirty-first" celebrants will be monitored by a police team.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

New Year Celebrations: Major Pune roads to become 'no vehicles zone' on the night of December 31

New Year Celebrations: Major Pune roads to become 'no vehicles zone' on the night of December 31

Pune: Teenage girl kidnapped and gang-raped at knifepoint; 6 men held

Pune: Teenage girl kidnapped and gang-raped at knifepoint; 6 men held

Pune: Shocking! 13-year-old raped by businessman on pretext of ‘film audition’

Pune: Shocking! 13-year-old raped by businessman on pretext of ‘film audition’

Mumbai: Traffic violations surge on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: Traffic violations surge on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Christmas 2022: Heavy traffic at Mumbai-Pune Expressway, long queues of vehicles

Christmas 2022: Heavy traffic at Mumbai-Pune Expressway, long queues of vehicles