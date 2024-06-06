New Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Felicitated By Punitdada Balan Mitra Parivar

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) Murlidhar Mohol was extended a grand felicitation by Ganesh mandals, Navratrotsav mandals, and dhol-tasha pathaks from the city. Punitdada Balan Mitra Parivar organised the public felicitation, which was the first such function after Mohol’s victory in the election.

Mohol, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, won the Lok Sabha election with a margin of 1.23 lakh votes and is set to enter Parliament. Though all strata of society contributed to his victory, the public support extended by Ganesh mandals, Navratrotsav mandals, and dhol-tasha pathaks and the hard work of their members was invaluable.

Hence, the first public felicitation of Mohol after his win was held by Punitdada Balan Mitra Parivar at Pune’s deity Kasba Ganpati temple. The winner was welcomed by tossing gulal in the air from JCB machines amidst the reverberating sounds of dhol-tasha. Then the aarti of the deity, Kasba Ganpati, was performed. Mohol was felicitated with a huge garland. Kasba Ganpati Mandal President Shrikant Shete, BJP City Unit President Dheeraj Ghate, former Standing Committee Chairman Hemant Rasne, and mandal presidents and workers were present in large numbers.

Speaking at his felicitation, Mohol said, “Punitdada Balan mobilised the Ganesh mandals, Navratrotsav mandals, and dhol-tasha pathaks and extended support to me. I got a huge lead from the Kasba Peth segment due to their efforts. I am also a Ganesh mandal worker. I am proud of this.”

"Members of Ganesh mandals, Navratrotsav mandals, and dhol-tasha pathaks voted wholeheartedly for Mohol. They wished that a member of a Ganesh mandal should become an MP. Their collective efforts and blessings of the Bappa fructified. We are proud that our representative is going to enter Parliament. This will help solve various issues of mandals with the government," said Punit Balan, Celebration Head and Trustee, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust.