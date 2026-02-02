 New Leadership At Command Hospital (SC) As Maj Gen Sanil Mohan Takes Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNew Leadership At Command Hospital (SC) As Maj Gen Sanil Mohan Takes Charge

New Leadership At Command Hospital (SC) As Maj Gen Sanil Mohan Takes Charge

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, the General Officer completed his graduation and post-graduation from AFMC, and is a highly respected Professor of Anaesthesiology as well as an accomplished Instructor in Trauma Care. He brings with him a wealth of clinical, academic, and administrative experience

Press ReleaseUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
New Leadership At Command Hospital (SC) As Maj Gen Sanil Mohan Takes Charge | Sourced

Pune: Major General Sanil Mohan assumed the appointment of Commandant, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune on 01 February 2026, marking the commencement of a new chapter in the leadership of one of the Indian Army's premier tertiary care institutions.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, the General Officer completed his graduation and post-graduation from AFMC, and is a highly respected Professor of Anaesthesiology as well as an accomplished Instructor in Trauma Care. He brings with him a wealth of clinical, academic, and administrative experience.

Before assuming his present appointment in the rank of Major General, he served as Brigadier Medical at the strategically significant Sudarshan Chakra Corps, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening medical preparedness and trauma response capabilities.

Read Also
Legacy Beyond Politics: Pune University Flyover And Pimpri Chinchwad City Proposed To Be Named After...
article-image

During his address to all ranks of Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune, on assumption of command, Major General Sanil Mohan exhorted all ranks to remain steadfast in upholding the noblest traditions of military medicine, emphasising compassion, ethical conduct, professional excellence, and patient-centric care. He underscored the hospital's enduring commitment to delivering world-class medical services to serving personnel, veterans, and their families, while fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and teamwork.

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹665 Crore In Q3, Revenue From Operations Grows 18% YoY
Bajaj Housing Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹665 Crore In Q3, Revenue From Operations Grows 18% YoY
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By Referencing Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By Referencing Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO
Govinda Meets Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath After Being Spotted In UP-Registered Car With 'Bharat Sakar' Written On It
Govinda Meets Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath After Being Spotted In UP-Registered Car With 'Bharat Sakar' Written On It
Sunetra Pawar Chooses To Sit On Floor With Bodyguard Vidip Jadhav’s Family, Shares Grief After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Plane Crash; Video
Sunetra Pawar Chooses To Sit On Floor With Bodyguard Vidip Jadhav’s Family, Shares Grief After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Plane Crash; Video

With his distinguished service record, visionary outlook, and deep commitment to clinical excellence, Major General Sanil Mohan's leadership is expected to further enhance the operational readiness, academic stature, and humanitarian ethos of Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Leadership At Command Hospital (SC) As Maj Gen Sanil Mohan Takes Charge
New Leadership At Command Hospital (SC) As Maj Gen Sanil Mohan Takes Charge
Pune Records ₹37,301.8 Crore Narcotics Seizures Between 2015 & 2025
Pune Records ₹37,301.8 Crore Narcotics Seizures Between 2015 & 2025
Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Tribute At Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial In Karad, Meets Family...
Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Pays Tribute At Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial In Karad, Meets Family...
PMC To Reinstall Speed Breakers On 75 km Of Pune Roads After Cycle Tour
PMC To Reinstall Speed Breakers On 75 km Of Pune Roads After Cycle Tour
Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Chooses Ravi Landge As Mayor & Veejay Shinde As Deputy Mayor In PCMC
Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Chooses Ravi Landge As Mayor & Veejay Shinde As Deputy Mayor In PCMC