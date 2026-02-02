New Leadership At Command Hospital (SC) As Maj Gen Sanil Mohan Takes Charge | Sourced

Pune: Major General Sanil Mohan assumed the appointment of Commandant, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune on 01 February 2026, marking the commencement of a new chapter in the leadership of one of the Indian Army's premier tertiary care institutions.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, the General Officer completed his graduation and post-graduation from AFMC, and is a highly respected Professor of Anaesthesiology as well as an accomplished Instructor in Trauma Care. He brings with him a wealth of clinical, academic, and administrative experience.

Before assuming his present appointment in the rank of Major General, he served as Brigadier Medical at the strategically significant Sudarshan Chakra Corps, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening medical preparedness and trauma response capabilities.

During his address to all ranks of Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune, on assumption of command, Major General Sanil Mohan exhorted all ranks to remain steadfast in upholding the noblest traditions of military medicine, emphasising compassion, ethical conduct, professional excellence, and patient-centric care. He underscored the hospital's enduring commitment to delivering world-class medical services to serving personnel, veterans, and their families, while fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and teamwork.

With his distinguished service record, visionary outlook, and deep commitment to clinical excellence, Major General Sanil Mohan's leadership is expected to further enhance the operational readiness, academic stature, and humanitarian ethos of Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune.