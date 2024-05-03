Never Enquired About People's Caste While Doing Development Work: Pankaja Munde |

BJP's candidate for the Beed Lok Sabha seat Pankaja Munde said on Thursday that she never sought to know about people's caste while doing development work.

Addressing public meetings in Dindrud and Telgaon areas in the constituency, she targeted her opponent Bajrang Sonawane of the NCP (SP) saying he worked only when the government ruled by her party brought out schemes.

Beed will go to polls in the fourth phase of the general elections on May 13.

"I never enquired about people's caste while doing development work in a village. I just saw that humans live there. My opponent could have done such work when he was the Zilla Parishad chairman. Toilet and water came only when we brought out with schemes," she said.

Munde recalled that she had performed the last rites of her father and late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde on June 4, 2014. "This time the results will be declared on June 4. I want to make the (Beed) district drought-free, get investments that can create jobs and build a huge hospital for the people here," she said.

Addressing Muslims present in the meeting, she said their "protection is our responsibility". "They are being misled that a law is being brought. But I want to say that this is not for the residents of this country," said Munde, whom the BJP gave the ticket by dropping her sister and sitting MP Pritam Munde.

The Maratha community should not fall prey to falsehood, she said. "Reservation was first given to the Maratha community during the tenure of the BJP government. People should not fall prey to lies. They should see development and vote accordingly," she said.

Munde was the minister of rural and women, child development when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister of Maharashtra.