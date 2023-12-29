NDA Pune's 75-Year Legacy Honoured With Car Rally From Clement Town In Dehradun To Khadakwasla - See Photos Inside | Sourced

In a series of commemorative events marking 75 illustrious years of nurturing military leaders, the National Defence Academy (NDA) undertook a car rally from the former Joint Services Wing in Clement Town, Dehradun, to the current NDA premises in Khadakwasla, Pune.

This rally paid tribute to ‘Operational Badli,’ signifying the significant relocation of the premier tri-services institution to Khadakwasla.

The car rally commenced on December 23 when it was flagged off at Raj Bhavan, Dehradun by the Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, an alumnus of the 50th Course of the NDA. The second leg saw Lt Gen JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, initiating the rally from Delhi on December 24.

Spanning 1800 kilometers, the rally engaged 13 officers and four veterans, journeying through Delhi, Gwalior, Nashik, and Mumbai before concluding at NDA, Khadakwasla, on Thursday, December 28, ending in front of the iconic Sudan Block.

This car rally not only commemorates the historic shift of the NDA from Clement Town to Khadakwasla but also serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices, dedication, and contributions of NDA alumni to nation-building, symbolising a profound retracing of history.