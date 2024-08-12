NCP (SP) Will Support Raising 50% Quota Ceiling: Sharad Pawar In Pune

NCP (SCP) President Sharad Pawar | PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar on Monday called on the Maharashtra government and the Centre to resolve the Maratha quota issue, expressing his party's full support for any initiatives, including raising the 50 per cent ceiling.

Pawar urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene an all-party meeting to address the Maratha quota deadlock and stated that the Centre should work to remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations. "The judiciary has capped reservations at 50 per cent nationwide, but if there's a problem, then all parties in the state should come together and insist that the Centre remove this limit. The Centre has the power to change the ceiling. If that is done with the support of all parties, we will fully back it," declared Pawar.

Pawar highlighted that Tamil Nadu had previously implemented a 76 per cent quota, after which the decision was made to impose a 50 per cent ceiling on reservations. He emphasised that the power to change this now lies solely with the Centre.

Appealing to all political parties in the state to work together to resolve the tensions created by the Maratha-OBC quota issues, the NCP(SP) supremo suggested that the Chief Minister should invite Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to the meeting. Pawar added that OBC leaders should also be included in the all-party meeting, while the MVA would participate as the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the former Union minister met with Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha activists at his residence in Pune on Monday, a day after protesters stopped his SUV in Solapur district and shouted slogans during his rally.

Protesters, who are demanding that Marathas be included in the OBC category for reservations, asked Pawar to clarify his stance on the issue on Sunday in Barshi town. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, one protester is seen asking Pawar about his position on the Maratha quota. "I support Maratha reservation," Pawar is heard saying as his vehicle moves forward.

'Muhammad Yunus won't allow rift among different communities in Bangladesh'

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus is a "secular" leader and he will ensure there is no rift among different communities in the neighbouring country.

Hindus have been facing violence in Bangladesh following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

The neighbouring country has witnessed a spike in crime against Hindus and the destruction of their temples after it was engulfed by civil unrest which started with student protests against the quota system and morphed into a mass uprising against then PM Sheikh Hasina, leading to her ouster.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, on Thursday took oath as the Bangladesh interim government's chief adviser - a position equivalent to the prime minister.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said, "As per my information, he (Yunus) is secular and he will never work to create rift between different communities and different linguistic groups. It is the need for Bangladesh to have a balanced stand and it seems the situation will improve (there)."

The Indian government will extend cooperation to Bangladesh to help improve the situation there, the former Union minister said.

Pawar also said Yunus had come to Pune years back.