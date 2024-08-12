Pune: Sinhgad Hosts Two-Wheeler Rally to Support World Heritage Nomination for Maratha Forts |

A two-wheeler rally was organised at Sinhagad by the Department of Archaeology to promote the World Heritage nomination campaign.

India's Maratha military terrains, which are a source of pride and identity for Maharashtra, have been proposed for nomination as a World Heritage Site. This presents a golden opportunity to witness this historic nomination. The event was held under the guidance of Collector Dr Suhas Diwase and the leadership of Assistant Director of the Archaeology Department Dr Vilas Vahne.

The awareness campaign began with chants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name, the hoisting of the saffron flag, and the raising of the tricolour flag.

12 forts have been proposed for World Heritage nomination

Twelve forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra have been proposed for World Heritage nomination. In October, a UNESCO delegation committee will visit these forts. In the meantime, a publicity campaign is underway, ordered by the Collector. An awareness rally, featuring 100 motorcycles, was held from the parking lot at Sinhgad, organised by the Department of Archaeology. During the event, Dr Vahne urged fort enthusiasts, social organisations, and citizens to unite in support of the World Heritage nomination for the 12 forts. Participants, including fort lovers, citizens, Archaeology Department staff, and representatives from social organisations, took an oath to maintain the cleanliness of the forts and promote their World Heritage nomination.

The activity involved the Department of Archaeology of India, the State Archaeology Department, Collector Pune, the Forest Department Pune, We Punekar, Swan, We Foundation, and other collaborators. Dr Priyank Javale of 108, Riders of Deccan, and Help Riders also took part in the rally.