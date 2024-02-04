Nashik's Aditi Hegde Shines At National Khelo India Swimming Championships |

Nashik swimmer Aditi Hegde showcased her exceptional skills at the 6th National Khelo India Swimming Championships in Chennai, held from January 27 to 31. Representing Maharashtra, Aditi secured an impressive medal haul, including two gold, two silver, and one bronze.

Her achievements encompassed a bronze in individual style, gold in the 4x100 freestyle relay, and silver in the 4x100m medley relay. Aditi's outstanding performance played a pivotal role in Maharashtra topping the medal tally, claiming the top spot for the fourth time.

Under the diligent guidance of retired SAI coaches Shankar Madgundi and Vikas Bhadange at the Rajmata Jijau Swimming Pool, Nashik Road, Aditi's success stands as a testament to her unwavering dedication and hard work.

The support extended by the Maya Jagtap Swimmer Foundation office bearers, municipal officials, and staff further contributed to her accomplishments. Aditi's stellar achievement not only brings glory to her but also reflects the talent and potential in swimming that Nashik harbors, making the city proud.