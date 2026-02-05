 Nashik: YCMOU’s Journey From People’s University To Global Model; Holds 31st Convocation Ceremony
Nashik: YCMOU's Journey From People's University To Global Model; Holds 31st Convocation Ceremony

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University ( YCMOU) has emerged as one of India’s leading institutions representing the ‘Future of Learning’. The university is skillfully using digital technology across its academic programmes and educational exchange systems

Milind Sajgure
Updated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: YCMOU's Journey From People's University To Global Model; Holds 31st Convocation Ceremony

Nashik: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University ( YCMOU) has emerged as one of India’s leading institutions representing the ‘Future of Learning’. The university is skillfully using digital technology across its academic programmes and educational exchange systems. While preserving its identity as a people’s university, it is steadily progressing towards becoming a global academic model, said Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, former Chairman of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).


Dr Kalsi was delivering the convocation address as the chief guest at the 31st Convocation Ceremony of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, held at the university campus.


The dignitaries present on the dais included: Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane, Vice-Chancellor of Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krushi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli, Dr Sanjay Bhave, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Jogendrasingh Bisen, Management Council Members Prof. Dr Sanjeevani Mahale, Dr Akshaya Nikumbh, Dr Anil Gavit, Dr Prasenjit Fadnavis, Dr Dattatraya Gujarathi, among others.

Dr Kalsi stated that awarding degrees to 1,23,921 students at one time reflects the scale, inclusiveness, and academic commitment of the university. Every year, lakhs of students are associated with the institution. Its diverse academic programmes, quality textbooks, timely declaration of examination results, and the use of advanced blockchain technology for marksheets and certificates demonstrate remarkable progress. Educational institutions from within and outside the state are adopting the university’s technology-driven systems, which stands as a major achievement. He praised the university leadership and the entire university community for this success.

While presiding over the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane said that the global demand for skill-based manpower is increasing. In response, the university has launched several new programmes ranging from three-month courses to one-year programmes. The university plans to increase the number of online courses to over 100. He further announced that, in view of the Vadhavan Port Project, the university aims to train three lakh skilled manpower by 2030.


At this 31st Convocation Ceremony, degrees were awarded to 1,23,921 students across 101 academic programmes, including PhD, postgraduate, undergraduate, and diploma courses.


Notable highlights included:
- 208 students above 60 years of age
- 77 visually impaired students
- 68 prison inmates serving sentences in various prisons
These inclusions symbolised the university’s commitment to inclusive, accessible, and lifelong education.

