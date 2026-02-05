Aahwahan Foundation Launches India’s First Diabetes-Free Village Initiative In Nashik, Maharashtra | Sourced

Nashik: Aahwahan Foundation has announced the launch of India’s first-ever Diabetic-Free Village Initiative in Nashik, Maharashtra – a pioneering preventive healthcare movement aimed at transforming the health landscape of rural India. The initiative aims to curb the rising incidence of diabetes in rural and underserved areas where early diagnosis and preventive healthcare are scarce.

In its first phase, the programme is being implemented across 15 rural villages in Maharashtra and Karnataka, including seven villages in the Nashik district of Maharashtra and eight villages in the Darwad district of Karnataka.

The initiative emphasises diabetes prevention and early detection through free diabetes screenings, health awareness programmes, nutrition guidance, and lifestyle education, all delivered directly at the grassroots level to empower communities with knowledge and sustainable health practices. Speaking on the launch, Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, shared, “Diabetes quietly takes away the years from a life already struggling to have access to basic health care.

This project was developed from the pain I have witnessed in the countryside, where people suffer merely because the prevention never made it to them. Our aim goes beyond the diagnosis; it includes giving every family we serve back their dignity, hope, and health. Healthy villages forge a stronger nation.”

In the Nashik district, it includes seven villages: Thangaon, Upkramat, Mamadapur, Rajapur, Panhalsathe, SomathaanJosh, and Ambegaon. In total, these villages have a population of 16640 individuals, out of whom 4180 individuals have been impacted by diabetes screening, health awareness, and other lifestyle changes. To bring relief from diabetes in villages, it is essential that villagers receive regular and consistent treatment. Every week, the Aahwahan team conducts diabetes check-ups and screenings, provides test reports, and ensures that villagers receive proper education, medicines, and equipment.

The organisation also provides villagers with a diabetes kit, which includes testing machines and necessary medicines. Along with medical support, awareness is created among villagers about diabetes prevention, risk factors, and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Based on test results and screenings, villagers are categorised into three groups: borderline individuals, high-risk individuals, and already diabetic patients. Tailored treatment and care are then provided to each individual according to their category, ensuring that every person receives the support they need for better health and well-being.

A beneficiary from one of the villages, Rajesh Yadav, shared how the initiative has made a real difference: “In the past, many NGOs visited our village, conducted medical tests, and prepared reports, but their support ended there. In contrast, Aahwahan’s initiative has made a meaningful difference in our lives. We now receive complete hospital treatment with comprehensive medical care. Regular treatment has improved my health. The Aahwahan team visits our village every week to provide treatment and distribute medicines. The Aahwahan Foundation has brought awareness, care, and confidence into our lives, helping us live in good health.”

The Diabetic-Free Village Initiative offers free diabetes screenings, health education, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle education to rural communities, providing them with the essential resources to manage and improve their health. By focusing on prevention and early intervention, the programme helps reduce long-term medical expenses while promoting sustainable, healthier living. Together, the Aahwahan Foundation is building a diabetes-free, health-first rural India.