Nanded: Veteran Poet Loknath Yashwant Elected President Of 20th Vidrohi Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

Nanded: Veteran poet, writer and translator Loknath Yashwant of Nagpur has been elected president of the 20th Vidrohi Marathi Literary Meet (Vidrohi Marathi Sahitya Sammelan), which will be held in Nanded. The announcement was made by Pratima Pardeshi, state president of the Vidrohi Cultural Movement, and Reception Committee chairman Rahul Pradhan during a press conference held recently in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The two-day literary meet will take place on Feb 28 and Mar 1 at the Science College grounds of the Nanded Education Society in Nanded. Poet Loknath Yashwant will take charge from Ashok Rana of Yavatmal, who presided over the 19th conference held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Pardeshi said the Vidrohi Cultural Movement has consistently advocated equality in all spheres of life. She recalled that social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule had opposed traditional literary gatherings for failing to uphold human welfare and said mainstream literary conferences today have become instruments of inequality-driven cultural politics.

To counter this, she said, the movement has been organising alternative literary meets across Maharashtra since 1999, including those held in Mumbai (Dharavi), Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Solapur, Nandurbar, Pune, Nashik, Parbhani, Buldhana, Hingoli, Udgir, Wardha, Amalner and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as an interstate meet at Nipani and a Vidrohi Women’s Literary Meet in Pune.

Several prominent writers, critics, translators, journalists and social thinkers, such as Baburao Bagul, Waharu Sonwane, Yashwant Manohar, Aziz Nadaf, Tulsi Parab, AH Salunkhe, Urmila Pawar, Sanjay Pawar, Jayant Pawar, Pratibha Ahire, Ashok Rana and others, have earlier presided over the literary meet.

Pardeshi described Loknath Yashwant as a leading voice in Marathi poetry who has consistently brought the pain and struggles of Dalits and other oppressed and exploited communities to the centre of literary discourse. Writing for over five decades, she said, his poetry has significantly transformed the social and ideological landscape of contemporary Marathi literature.

She added that his poetry reflects a rational and progressive vision, challenges oppressive traditions and expresses a revolutionary commitment to humanity and social justice. His sharp satire and self-criticism, she said, boldly confront authoritarian power structures.

Loknath Yashwant has published five poetry collections—Aata Houn Jau Dya!, Ani Shevti Kay Zale?, Punha Chaal Karuya…, Baaki Sarva Theek Aahe… and He Tar Honar Hote He. Four translations of his poems in Hindi and English—Ailaan, Aakhir Kya Hua, Broken Man and The Downtrodden—have also been published.

His works have been adapted into solo performances and one-act plays. Based on his poem “Bail”, which depicts the tragedy of farmer suicides, the Marathi film Baiscope was produced. Yashwant has also translated works of noted poets Mansoor Ejaz, Josh and Nida Fazli, as well as short stories by Saadat Hasan Manto, into Marathi, and translated poems of Baburao Bagul into Hindi.

His selected poems have been published in the compilations Aata Ani Punha… edited by Isadas Bhadke and Yashwant Kavita Loknathchi, edited by Meghmala Meshram. His poetry is included in academic curricula in several states, and research theses have been written on his literary contributions.

Expressing confidence, the organisers said that under Loknath Yashwant’s leadership, the 20th Vidrohi Marathi Literary Meet would strengthen the egalitarian ideals of Phule, Shahu and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, particularly in the present socio-political climate marked by threats to constitutional democracy.