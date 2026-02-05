 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Polls: Workers Entitled To Paid Leave Or 2–3 Hours’ Concession
Labour Deputy Commissioner Nitin Patankar appealed to establishments to ensure that officers, workers and employees are given paid leave on polling day so that they can exercise their franchise

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad & Panchayat Samiti Polls: Workers Entitled To Paid Leave Or 2–3 Hours’ Concession | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ahead of the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections scheduled to be held on Saturday, Feb 7, the administration has appealed to establishments to grant paid leave to officers and workers in the election areas to enable them to vote.

Labour Deputy Commissioner Nitin Patankar appealed to establishments to ensure that officers, workers and employees are given paid leave on polling day so that they can exercise their franchise.

Paid leave should be given across all establishments, including factories, shops and others falling under industries, energy, hotels, eateries, theatres, shopping centres, businesses, industries, the IT sector, malls, retailers and the labour sector. If it is not possible to grant leave for the entire day, officers and workers should be given leave for two to three hours, the notification said.

Action will be taken against establishments if complaints are received by the labour department for not granting leave or the concession of two to three hours to officers and workers. Officers and workers who are posted outside the election areas for work should also be given leave so that they can exercise their right to vote, Patankar appealed.

A vigilance cell has been set up at the Labour Deputy Commissioner’s office to address complaints regarding leave. Workers and workers’ unions can contact the phone number 0240-2334603 for further details.

