Nashik BJP Tensions Rise As Sunil Kedar Resigns, Reverses Decision After Row With Minister Girish Mahajan | Sourced

Nashik: It has come to light that the sudden resignation of BJP Nashik City President Sunil Kedar was triggered by Minister Girish Mahajan’s decision to change, at the last moment, the names sent from the state leadership for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, and instead announce Himgauri Adke and Machhindra Sanap as candidates. Although Kedar withdrew his resignation within a few hours by taking a ‘U-turn’, loyal party workers are now questioning whether internal conflicts within the Nashik BJP will truly subside in the future.



Differences within the party have already surfaced on several issues, including the induction of controversial defectors (Ayarams), the ticket distribution process, and confusion over the distribution of AB forms. Despite these internal disputes, the BJP managed to secure a clear majority control in the Nashik Municipal Corporation. However, tensions continued between the local leadership and Minister Mahajan over the finalisation of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates.



On Tuesday, when Minister Mahajan announced the names of Himgauri Adke and Machhindra Sanap for these posts, the controversy intensified. BJP City President Sunil Kedar immediately decided to step down from his post. It is being said that Kedar was upset because the names sent by the BJP state leadership were changed, and different candidates were declared. After intervention by senior state leaders and persuasion, Kedar withdrew his resignation.



Although the issue appears temporarily resolved, it is no secret that differences persist between local MLAs, office-bearers, and Minister Girish Mahajan on several matters. At a time when unity is essential to fulfil the promises made to the people of Nashik for the next five years, many within the party feel that such internal fragmentation is not in the party’s interest. Party loyalists will be closely watching whether corrective steps are taken in the coming period.



Mayor–Deputy Mayor Term to Be One and a Quarter Years

Meanwhile, following the Mumbai–Thane model and with the intention of accommodating more leaders in power during the five-year term, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in Nashik will have a tenure of one and a quarter years. This means Nashik will have four Mayors and Deputy Mayors over the five-year period. There is a discussion that this arrangement has been decided by senior leaders as a solution to internal party disputes. Final approval for the Nashik Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts is expected on Friday (6th).