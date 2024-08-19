Nashik: Water Storage in District Dams Rises to 66.89%; Lakhs of Devotees Flock to Trimbakeshwar; Leopard Sighted at Patole Mala And More | File Photo

The water storage in the major dams of Nashik district has increased to 66.89 per cent due to rains in the month of August, leading to six dams overflowing. More than 17 TMC of water has been released from Nashik to Jayakwadi. The water level in Gangapur Dam, a key water source for the city, is now at a healthy level, easing previous concerns.



In July, the district faced worries due to insufficient rainfall, resulting in reduced water storage in the major dams. However, the heavy rains in early August caused rivers and canals to overflow, significantly increasing the water stock in the dams. Gangapur Dam currently holds 86.13 per cent water, slightly lower than last year's 90.43 per cent.



Dams such as Bhavli, Valdevi, Kadwa, Bhojapur, Haranbari, and Kelzar are 100 percent full, mirroring last year's levels. Water is being discharged from various dams at the following rates: Gangapur at 1272 cusecs, Darana at 750 cusecs, Bhavli at 789 cusecs, Valdevi at 100 cusecs, Kadava at 2095 cusecs, and Bhojapur at 342 cusecs.

Lakhs of Devotees Flock to Trimbakeshwar

On August 19, the third Shravani Somwar, Trimbakeshwar witnessed a massive turnout of devotees. The Trimbakeshwar temple opened for darshan early in the morning, and the devotees began their circumambulation (Pradakshina) of Brahmagiri after taking darshan of Trimbakraj and visiting the Kushavarta Kunda.

Trimbakeshwar holds special significance in the month of Shravan, and the third Monday of this holy month sees a particularly large influx of pilgrims. Devotees began arriving in Trimbakeshwar as early as Sunday afternoon, and by eight o'clock that night, they had started the circumambulation of Brahmagiri from Kushavarta. The Pradakshina continued throughout the night and was completed by Monday morning.

During the circumambulation, various social organizations distributed snacks, bananas, and tea to the devotees along the circuit route, ensuring their comfort during this spiritual journey.

On behalf of the State Transport Corporation, 270 additional bus services have been planned for Trimbakeshwar this year. There are 190 buses for Nashik to Trimbak, one for Amboli to Trimbak, 10 for Pahine to Trimbak, 10 for Ghoti to Trimbak, 50 for Khambale to Trimbak and 270 buses.

In the background of the third Shravani Somwar, around one thousand police personnel have been deployed in Trimbakeshwar for the safety of the devotees. It has a strength of one thousand policemen consisting of one Additional Superintendent of Police, three Deputy Superintendents of Police, 18 Assistant Police Inspectors, 40 Police Inspectors, 390 Police Sub-Inspectors, 130 Male Constables, 130 Female Constables and 430 Home Guards.

Leopard Sighted at Patole Mala

A leopard was spotted in the Patole Mala area on Jai Bhavani Road, creating fear among residents. The leopard was first seen around 6 o'clock in the evening on Sunday, sitting on the wall of the Artillery Centre. This is not the first time a leopard has been sighted in the area; in the past, leopards have often crossed the defence walls of the Artillery Centre near Patole Mala and Lonkar Mala on Jai Bhavani Road, hunting many dogs in the process. The forest department has previously rescued around eight to ten leopards from this vicinity.

On this particular evening, after a gap of five to six months, the leopard was spotted again while children were playing at Patole Mala. The animal was seen jumping over the protection wall of the Artillery Centre and approaching the human settlement. Some children informed their parents, and the local youths managed to chase the leopard away by making loud noises. The leopard then sat on the defence wall of the Artillery Centre for some time, during which some youths captured videos and photos of the animal on their mobile phones.