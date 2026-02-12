Nashik: Viral ‘Ghost’ Videos In Arai Found To Be AI-Generated, Old Clips | Sourced

Nashik: Even in the scientific age, some evil tendencies spread rumours and create fear in people's lives. For the past few days, rumours had spread that a 'ghost' was roaming in Arai village in Satana taluka of Nashik district. The photos and videos that went viral on social media (WhatsApp, Facebook) had created an atmosphere of fear among the villagers. People were even afraid to step out of their homes at night. However, the investigation by the police and villagers revealed a shocking truth – all these were photos created with AI technology and old videos from other places.

Truth of viral 'ghost' video

Photos and videos were going viral showing 'inhuman figures' roaming in the open fields and deserted areas of the village. The messages spread through this medium created panic among the villagers. Many avoided stepping out of their homes at night. However, the youth of the village showed courage to check the veracity of this rumour. Groups of youth and the police administration conducted special patrols at night. A thorough inspection was carried out at all the places where the 'ghost' was claimed to have been seen. After observing for hours, no suspicious movement or 'inhuman' behaviour was found anywhere. In the end, all this was proved to be just a rumour.

Misuse of AI and old photos and videos

The investigation made the biggest shocking revelations. Most of the photos that went viral are suspected to be created using AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology. Some of the videos are old, and clips from other places (e.g., other villages or cities) were claimed to be from Arai village. Preliminary investigation has revealed that this is a planned conspiracy and an attempt to create fear in the society by misusing technology.

Resolution in Gram Sabha; Warning of Action

A Gram Sabha was immediately called to stop the rumour. Important decisions were taken in this meeting:

Strict action against the guilty: Strict action will be taken under the Cyber Act against those who deliberately create and spread such false messages, photos and videos.

The police told the villagers that such rumours spread fear in the society and can lead to violation of the law. Everyone should be aware to prevent misuse of AI and social media. Further investigation into this matter is underway, and the culprits will be arrested soon, the police have informed us.

This incident in Arai village has once again made the society aware of the dangers of false information in the cyber world.