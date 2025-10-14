 Nashik Video: Youth Chased & Stabbed By Bike-Borne Assailants
A youth was attacked with a sharp weapon by two suspects on a bike in Komti Gali in Gajanan Chowk.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
A shocking incident that took place in the Panchavati area of Nashik city on Monday, October 13 afternoon, has created a stir. A youth was attacked with a sharp weapon by two suspects on a bike in Komti Gali in Gajanan Chowk. Due to the timely intervention of citizens, the plan to take the youth's life failed and he was not seriously injured.

However, the thrill of the incident has been captured on cameras, as some citizens have recorded the video on their mobile phones. The police have seized this evidence and are searching for the accused.

According to the information received, a youth was running towards Gajanan Chowk in Komti Gali at around 2 pm on Monday. Within a few moments, two suspects on a bike started chasing him.

Meanwhile, the suspects hit two girls and a school van on the road, causing panic in the area. Finally, one of the men who got off his bike and attacked the victim repeatedly on the stomach with a sharp weapon.

The man tried to resist, but the attacker tried to knock him to the ground. At this time, the citizens of the area intervened by shouting, and the suspect fled on the bike. The injured man was immediately admitted to the hospital, where his condition is stable.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Panchavati police station personnel rushed to the spot. Based on the CCTV footage and mobile video, the police have started the work of identifying the suspects. Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack is related to old enmity or local hooliganism.

Police Sub-Inspector (Panchavati) said, "The incident is clearly visible in the CCTV. We have sent teams in Nashik city and its vicinity to track the suspects. They will be arrested soon." A case has been registered on the complaint filed by the citizens and the investigation is underway.

The incident has spread an atmosphere of fear in the Komti Galli and Gajanan Chowk areas. Local traders and residents have filed a written complaint with the police demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

A trader said, "Such an attack in broad daylight is a question mark on the security of the city. There is less road traffic during the monsoon, due to which hooliganism increases. The police should take strict action." Two girls and the driver of the school van have also complained of minor injuries due to the collision, and a medical examination has been ordered for them as well.

Cyber Criminals Impersonate CJI's Court, Defraud Nashik Senior Citizens Of Rs 6.72 Crore
The crime rate has increased in Nashik city in the last few months, and the Police Commissionerate has launched a special campaign to curb criminals. Such incidents are happening even as action is being taken against politicians and goons, which has increased pressure on the administration.

The police have appealed to the citizens to be vigilant and provide information about suspicious persons. The locals are expressing their expectation that the investigation into this matter should be speedy and justice should be served.

