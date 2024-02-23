Nashik: Twenty-Kilometer-Long Canals To Be Covered To Fight Drought |

Efforts are underway in the Sinnar taluka's eastern region to tackle the adverse drought conditions by converting the British-era canals along the Dev River into closed pipes, spanning from Kunde Wadi to Saiyale and Khopdi to Mirgav. MLA Dr Manikrao Kokate's endeavours have secured approval of a fund worth ₹13.5 crore from the Irrigation Department.

This initiative aims to enhance the water-carrying capacity, benefiting approximately 940 hectares of the surrounding areas. With the transformation of these canals, extending 60 kilometres initially, into underground pipes, an additional 20 kilometres of canal network is expected to expand irrigation in the Sinnar taluka.

Persistent drought conditions in the Sinnar taluka

The persistent drought conditions in the Sinnar taluka have led to a deficit of rainfall, averaging below 300 millimetres in the eastern region. Consequently, the Dev River, originating from the western part of the taluka, is the primary source of water. However, due to the stalled Godavari-Marathwada canal project by the Godavari River Development Corporation, the construction of new canals in the Sinnar taluka has been halted.

Despite three TMC of water flowing annually into the Godavari river from the Dev River, this resource remains untapped for Sinnar due to logistical challenges. The diversion of water to Devnadi is obstructed, leading to water scarcity. However, plans are underway to rectify this issue by constructing new reservoirs.

The proposed project aims to lay underground pipelines, stretching 35 kilometres from KundeWadi to Musalgav and 25 kilometres from Khopdi to Mirgav. These pipelines will divert 200 DMC of surplus water to drought-prone areas, filling up the reservoirs along the way.

Moreover, the construction of a 6-kilometer pipeline from Gagan Bandhara to Bodake Vashti with a diameter of 600 millimetres will facilitate the transportation of 12 TMC of water annually. Similarly, a 1.5-kilometer pipeline from Mhalungi Nadi to Tembhurwadi with a capacity of 12 cusec per second will irrigate 100 hectares.

This comprehensive plan not only addresses the water scarcity issues but also ensures water supply to villages like Vadgav Sinnar, Sonare, Atkavade, Bhatwadi, Manegaon, Patole, Ramnagar, Dhondwirnagar, Lonnarwadi, and more. With a budget of Rs. 13.5 crore allocated for the project, approximately 20 kilometres of closed pipelines are set to be laid, transforming irrigation practices in the region.