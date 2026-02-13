Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple To Remain Open For 41 Hours For Mahashivratri Devotees | Sourced

Nashik: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Trimbakeshwar Temple will remain open for devotees for 41 consecutive hours, the temple trust announced. Accordingly, the temple will be open for Darshan from 4:00 a.m. on Sunday until 9:00 p.m. on Monday. During this period, VIP darshan, sanctum (Garbhagriha) entry, and donation-based darshan facilities will remain suspended.



As one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, the temple witnesses an overwhelming rush of devotees on Mahashivratri. Considering the long queues of pilgrims arriving from across the country, the trust has implemented several special measures. Keeping the temple open for 41 hours is part of these arrangements.



From Saturday to Monday, local devotees will be allowed entry through the western gate from the time the temple opens until 10:30 a.m. However, locals will not be permitted to bring relatives or guests along during this period.

Palanquin Procession at 3 p.m.

On Mahashivratri, the palanquin procession of Lord Trimbakaraj will commence at 3:00 p.m. An Aghori dance performance will be presented by the Shiv Tandav Group at two Pramukh Chowk along the procession route. The palanquin is expected to return to the temple premises by 5:00 p.m., followed by the Maha Puja at night.

In addition, various cultural programmes have been organised, including a presentation of Geet Ramayan by veteran singer Sudhir Phadke and a Kathak dance performance. The State Transport Corporation has also announced a special bus schedule for Mahashivratri.