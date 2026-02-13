 Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple To Remain Open For 41 Hours For Mahashivratri Devotees
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple To Remain Open For 41 Hours For Mahashivratri Devotees

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple To Remain Open For 41 Hours For Mahashivratri Devotees

As one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, the temple witnesses an overwhelming rush of devotees on Mahashivratri. Considering the long queues of pilgrims arriving from across the country, the trust has implemented several special measures

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple To Remain Open For 41 Hours For Mahashivratri Devotees | Sourced

Nashik: On the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Trimbakeshwar Temple will remain open for devotees for 41 consecutive hours, the temple trust announced. Accordingly, the temple will be open for Darshan from 4:00 a.m. on Sunday until 9:00 p.m. on Monday. During this period, VIP darshan, sanctum (Garbhagriha) entry, and donation-based darshan facilities will remain suspended.


As one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, the temple witnesses an overwhelming rush of devotees on Mahashivratri. Considering the long queues of pilgrims arriving from across the country, the trust has implemented several special measures. Keeping the temple open for 41 hours is part of these arrangements.


From Saturday to Monday, local devotees will be allowed entry through the western gate from the time the temple opens until 10:30 a.m. However, locals will not be permitted to bring relatives or guests along during this period.

Read Also
Pune: 3,000 Driving Licences Cancelled; Collector Jitendra Dudi Calls For Tougher Enforcement
article-image

Palanquin Procession at 3 p.m.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses Developer’s Plea, Clears Path for Metro 6 Car Shed at Kanjurmarg
Mumbai: Bombay HC Dismisses Developer’s Plea, Clears Path for Metro 6 Car Shed at Kanjurmarg
IRCTC Q3 Profit Jumps 15.5% To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rises 18% To ₹1,449 Cr; Board Declares ₹3.50 Dividend
IRCTC Q3 Profit Jumps 15.5% To ₹395 Crore, Revenue Rises 18% To ₹1,449 Cr; Board Declares ₹3.50 Dividend
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Netflix Offers ₹60 Crore For Marriage Video; Couple REJECTS—Report
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Netflix Offers ₹60 Crore For Marriage Video; Couple REJECTS—Report
Navi Mumbai Police Busts Drug Racket Operating Under Scrap Business, Seizes ₹22 Lakh Heroin-Ganja, Arrests Seven
Navi Mumbai Police Busts Drug Racket Operating Under Scrap Business, Seizes ₹22 Lakh Heroin-Ganja, Arrests Seven

On Mahashivratri, the palanquin procession of Lord Trimbakaraj will commence at 3:00 p.m. An Aghori dance performance will be presented by the Shiv Tandav Group at two Pramukh Chowk along the procession route. The palanquin is expected to return to the temple premises by 5:00 p.m., followed by the Maha Puja at night.
In addition, various cultural programmes have been organised, including a presentation of Geet Ramayan by veteran singer Sudhir Phadke and a Kathak dance performance. The State Transport Corporation has also announced a special bus schedule for Mahashivratri.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple To Remain Open For 41 Hours For Mahashivratri Devotees
Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple To Remain Open For 41 Hours For Mahashivratri Devotees
Pune: Six Accused, Including Gangster Tipu Pathan, Granted Bail After Police Fail To File...
Pune: Six Accused, Including Gangster Tipu Pathan, Granted Bail After Police Fail To File...
Pune: Balewadi Residents Sound Alarm Over Rising Air Pollution; PMC Plans Scientific Action
Pune: Balewadi Residents Sound Alarm Over Rising Air Pollution; PMC Plans Scientific Action
Smart Electricity Meters Benefit Over 12 Lakh Consumers Across Marathwada
Smart Electricity Meters Benefit Over 12 Lakh Consumers Across Marathwada
Nanded: MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade Urges Renaming Of Dharmabad Railway Station After Hedgewar
Nanded: MP Dr Ajeet Gopchade Urges Renaming Of Dharmabad Railway Station After Hedgewar