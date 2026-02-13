 Nashik: 27 Houses In Milind Nagar Demolished For Simhastha Kumbh Mela Road Project
Nashik: 27 Houses In Milind Nagar Demolished For Simhastha Kumbh Mela Road Project

These houses were obstructing the road widening and the construction of a bridge over the Nandini River. This action has created unrest among the residents of the area, and the municipal corporation has provided alternative places to the affected residents

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 27 Houses In Milind Nagar Demolished For Simhastha Kumbh Mela Road Project | Sourced

Nashik: In the backdrop of preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the encroachment department of Nashik Municipal Corporation has bulldozed 27 houses in Milind Nagar in the city. These houses were obstructing the road widening and construction of a bridge over the Nandini River. This action has created unrest among the residents of the area, and the municipal corporation has provided alternative places to the affected residents.

Municipal Corporation officials said that to avoid traffic congestion at the City Centre Circle in the city, the work of constructing a bridge over the Nandini River on the RD Circle to Myco Circle route will start soon. For this, a 100-foot-wide road is planned. The Municipal Corporation had given prior notice to the 27 houses in Milind Nagar that were obstructing this project. Residents have been provided with alternative sites.

