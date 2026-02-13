Nashik: 27 Houses In Milind Nagar Demolished For Simhastha Kumbh Mela Road Project | Sourced

Nashik: In the backdrop of preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the encroachment department of Nashik Municipal Corporation has bulldozed 27 houses in Milind Nagar in the city. These houses were obstructing the road widening and construction of a bridge over the Nandini River. This action has created unrest among the residents of the area, and the municipal corporation has provided alternative places to the affected residents.

Municipal Corporation officials said that to avoid traffic congestion at the City Centre Circle in the city, the work of constructing a bridge over the Nandini River on the RD Circle to Myco Circle route will start soon. For this, a 100-foot-wide road is planned. The Municipal Corporation had given prior notice to the 27 houses in Milind Nagar that were obstructing this project. Residents have been provided with alternative sites.

Read Also Pune Police To Use RFID And CCTV To Monitor Candidates In Massive Recruitment Drive, Starting Feb 16

The encroachment department started this campaign at 9 am on Friday. The action was taken under the guidance of Encroachment Deputy Commissioner Sangita Nandurkar. During this time, the police had made a large-scale arrangement. An additional police force was deployed. The action was carried out peacefully, and no untoward incident took place.

Municipal officials said that this action has been taken within the framework of the law and after prior notification. Action will also continue against other encroachments in the city in preparation for the Kumbh Mela, and emphasis will be placed on the development of roads, bridges and other basic facilities.