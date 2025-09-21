Nashik To Host Two Ranji Trophy Matches In November | Credits: Twitter

Happy with the undisputed victory of the Maharashtra Ranji Cricket Team at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club in Nashik last year and the enthusiastic response of sports fans in Nashik, the Maharashtra team has expressed its desire to play two matches in Nashik this year.

So the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has given the opportunity to organise one of the BCCI's Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy and two very important Ranji Trophy matches to the Nashik District Cricket Association.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected the Nashik District Cricket Association for the next three important matches in this newly starting 2025-26 season. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has informed all the concerned state associations accordingly. All three matches will be played at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club, Nashik.

The schedule of matches is as follows:

Match 1 - Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, a four-day match from 16th to 19th October for the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy

Match 2 - Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, a four-day match from 1st to 4th November 2025 for the Ranji Trophy

Mach 3- Maharashtra vs Karnataka, a four-day match from 8th to 11th November 2025 for the Ranji Trophy.