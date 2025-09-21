 Nashik To Host Two Ranji Trophy Matches In November
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik To Host Two Ranji Trophy Matches In November

Nashik To Host Two Ranji Trophy Matches In November

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected the Nashik District Cricket Association for the next three important matches in this newly starting 2025-26 season.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Nashik To Host Two Ranji Trophy Matches In November | Credits: Twitter

Happy with the undisputed victory of the Maharashtra Ranji Cricket Team at the Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club in Nashik last year and the enthusiastic response of sports fans in Nashik, the Maharashtra team has expressed its desire to play two matches in Nashik this year. 

So the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has given the opportunity to organise one of the BCCI's Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy and two very important Ranji Trophy matches to the Nashik District Cricket Association.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected the Nashik District Cricket Association for the next three important matches in this newly starting 2025-26 season. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has informed all the concerned state associations accordingly. All three matches will be played at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club, Nashik.

Read Also
‘No Civic Sense At All’: Two-Lane Wrong-Side Driving Near Pune's Jupiter Hospital Sparks Social...
article-image

The schedule of matches is as follows:

FPJ Shorts
PESB Recommends Northern Coalfields CMD B Sairam As Next Chairman Of Coal India Ltd Ahead Of Prasad’s Retirement
PESB Recommends Northern Coalfields CMD B Sairam As Next Chairman Of Coal India Ltd Ahead Of Prasad’s Retirement
Mumbai News: ₹116 Crore Development Works In Colaba Stalled, BJP Leader & Ex-Corporator Makrand Narwekar Allege
Mumbai News: ₹116 Crore Development Works In Colaba Stalled, BJP Leader & Ex-Corporator Makrand Narwekar Allege
'Dal Lake Is The Identity Of This Place': J&K LG Manoj Sinha During 'Swachta' Drive Under 'Sewa Parv'
'Dal Lake Is The Identity Of This Place': J&K LG Manoj Sinha During 'Swachta' Drive Under 'Sewa Parv'
Centre Not Imposing Any Language On Any State: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Centre Not Imposing Any Language On Any State: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Match 1 - Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, a four-day match from 16th to 19th October for the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy

Match 2 - Maharashtra vs Saurashtra, a four-day match from 1st to 4th November 2025 for the Ranji Trophy

Mach 3- Maharashtra vs Karnataka, a four-day match from 8th to 11th November 2025 for the Ranji Trophy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

With Sugar Mills Shut, Jalgaon Sees 210% Jump In Maize Cultivation; Administration Courts Ethanol...

With Sugar Mills Shut, Jalgaon Sees 210% Jump In Maize Cultivation; Administration Courts Ethanol...

VIDEOS: Pune Drains 'Miss Their Purpose'; Rainwater Gets Stuck & Flows Beside Drains In Pashan

VIDEOS: Pune Drains 'Miss Their Purpose'; Rainwater Gets Stuck & Flows Beside Drains In Pashan

Nashik To Host Two Ranji Trophy Matches In November

Nashik To Host Two Ranji Trophy Matches In November

Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Chairs Metro Meeting, Discusses Tunnels, Infrastructure For...

Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Chairs Metro Meeting, Discusses Tunnels, Infrastructure For...

Nashik: CM Fadnavis To Head Summit Committee For Upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: CM Fadnavis To Head Summit Committee For Upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela