Nashik: Three Pilgrimage Sites To Be Developed Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027

Nashik Parikrama Marg Approved By State Government Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: In view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, three pilgrimage sites – Sarvatirtha Taked and Kawanai in Igatpuri taluka, and Chakratirtha in Trimbakeshwar taluka – will be developed. This responsibility has been entrusted to the Zilla Parishad. This will provide Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar with an opportunity to work during the Simhastha.

While many works are undertaken through the pilgrimage site development fund, the development of these three places has been comparatively less. Therefore, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh has decided to undertake the archaeological restoration of the temples and ponds at these three locations.

These works will be carried out by the Zilla Parishad. This development will increase the number of devotees visiting these three places and boost tourism. Work is underway to prepare a plan outlining the possible projects. Following this, funding will be sanctioned by the Kumbh Mela Authority, and the actual work will begin.

Chakratirtha (Trimbakeshwar Taluka)

This pilgrimage site is located in the Godavari riverbed in Bej village. According to mythological tales, Lord Vishnu created this pond with his Sudarshan Chakra. Although the Godavari originates on the Brahmagiri mountain, it flows continuously throughout the year only at Chakratirtha. The flow of the Godavari river continues from here.

Notably, in the 18th century, a major battle took place between the Gosavi and Vairagi akhadas (sects) during the Trimbakeshwar Simhastha over the order of the royal bath. Historical records state that the sadhus of the Vairagi akhada left Trimbakeshwar and performed the royal bath here on the next auspicious occasion.

Sarvatirtha Taked (Igatpuri Taluka)

According to the mythology, the battle between Ravana and Jatayu took place here. Lord Rama and Lakshmana offered water to the injured Jatayu at this spot. A fair is held here on Mahashivratri. Devotees bathe in the lake. Since the site is near the fort, the beautification of this religious place will boost tourism. This place is included in the Central Government's Ramayana Circuit.

Kawanai (Igatpuri Taluka)

This is a pilgrimage site located in the scenic region of Igatpuri taluka. It is said that Sage Kapila performed penance here for the liberation of his mother, hence it is also called Matrutirtha. The rejuvenation of this pilgrimage site will increase tourism in this area.