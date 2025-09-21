 Nashik: ‘Take Advantage Of PM's Viksit Bharat Scheme,’ Appeals PF Commissioner Anil Kumar Pritam
Nashik: 'Take Advantage Of PM's Viksit Bharat Scheme,' Appeals PF Commissioner Anil Kumar Pritam

Anil Kumar Pritam was speaking as the chief guest at a program organised by Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) and Provident Fund Office at NIMA Auditorium in Satpur.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Nashik: 'Take Advantage Of PM's Viksit Bharat Scheme,' Appeals PF Commissioner Anil Kumar Pritam

To support employment generation, increase employability and social security in all sectors and focus on the manufacturing sector, the Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat (PMVBRY) Scheme has been approved, and employers and workers should take advantage of it, said Provident Fund Regional Commissioner Anil Kumar Pritam. 

To provide information about this scheme, Anil Kumar Pritam was speaking as the chief guest at a program organised by Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) and Provident Fund Office at NIMA Auditorium in Satpur. 

On the platform were Provident Fund Regional Commissioner (2) Rajendra Rajderkar, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Assistant Commissioner K.K. Kumbhar, Vice President Kishore Rathi, Manish Rawal, Treasurer Rajendra Vadnere, Anil Mantri, Hemant Rakh, Shrikant Patil and others. 

Under this scheme, the first-time employee will get one month's salary (up to Rs. 15,000/-), while employers will be encouraged to create additional employment for two years. Also, enhanced benefits will be provided for the manufacturing sector for another two years. The scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 as part of the Prime Minister's five-scheme package to provide employment, skills and other opportunities to 4.1 crore youth. 

Incentive Payment Scheme Under Part (A) of the scheme, all payments to first-time employees will be made through DBT Pay Benefit Transfer (PBT) mode using the Aadhaar Bridge Payment System (ABPS). It was also said that payments to employers under Part B will be made directly into their PAN-linked accounts.

Pune Swachhotsav 2025: Bopodi Joins Hands For Cleanliness On World Cleanup Day
Investment of Rs. 16,000 crore under the initiative of 'NIMA'

In the introduction, President Ashish Nahar presented a graph of the progress made by 'NIMA' so far. He mentioned that in the last few days, the path of investment worth Rs 16,000 crore has been paved through NIMA's initiative, and our efforts are on to bring in some more investments. 

Nahar further said that we will always cooperate in reaching the people with various schemes of the PF office as well as the central government.

