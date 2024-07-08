Nashik: State Excise Employee Killed, Police Injured as Govt Vehicle Overturns After Being Hit by Suspicious Vehicle While Chasing Illegal Liquor | Representational Image

While chasing an unknown vehicle carrying liquor stock, a government vehicle of the State Excise Department overturned near Harnul toll plaza on the Chandwad-Manmad road. It is reported that the accident was caused by an unknown vehicle running suspiciously with liquor. In the accident, one State Excise employee was killed on the spot and two policemen were injured. Police are searching for the unknown vehicle.



According to information received, around midnight, an unknown SUV car carrying liquor from Gujarat state to Nashik was being chased by a State Excise Department vehicle. During the chase, the State Excise Department vehicle lost control after being hit by the suspicious vehicle.

The search for the vehicle carrying the liquor is underway. The State Excise Department vehicle overturned suddenly after losing control. The driver died on the spot in this accident. The deceased has been identified as Kailas Genu Kasbe (50, resident of Nashik). Rahul Pawar, a policeman, was seriously injured in the incident. Another policeman was also injured. The accident took place near the old Harnul toll booth on the Chandwad-Manmad road. Injured Rahul Pawar is undergoing treatment in Nashik. Meanwhile, the police are searching for the unknown vehicle transporting liquor.