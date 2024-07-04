Nashik Crime: Broad Daylight Burglary In Ashoknagar, Bikers Snatch Mobile Phone In Deolali | Representational Picture

In a broad daylight house burglary in the Ashoknagar area of the industrial estate in Nashik, thieves made away with about ₹1 lakh worth of valuables. The stolen items include gold and silver jewelry along with ₹80,000 in cash. A case of burglary has been registered at Satpur Police Station.



Poonam Ramesh Kadam (Resident of Janai Row House, State Employees Colony Ashoknagar) filed the complaint. The incident took place on Monday (July 1) afternoon when the Kadam family went out for some work. Unknown thieves broke the lock of their locked house in broad daylight and stole cash and jewelry worth around ₹1 lakh kept in the bedroom closet. Further investigation is underway by constables.

Bikers snatch mobile phone in Deolali

In incident took place in the Deolali village area where two-wheeler riders snatched a mobile phone from a person who was standing on the side of the road while talking on the phone. In this incident, a mobile phone worth ₹40,000 was stolen, and a case of forcible theft has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station.



Pradip Dattatreya Jadhav (58, Resident of Sriramnagar, Lokhandemala Jail Road) filed a complaint in this regard. The incident occurred on Tuesday (2nd) evening when Jadhav was going to his home from Deolali village on a two-wheeler. When he received a phone call in the Mhasoba temple area, he parked his bike on the side of the road to answer it. At that moment, a bike rider coming from the opposite direction snatched his mobile phone worth around ₹40,000 from his hand and robbed him. Further investigation is being conducted by Sub Inspector Mali.