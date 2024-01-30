Nashik: Slight Uptick In Onion Prices, But Not Enough | File Photo

Despite the recent export ban on onions and protests held at the Lasalgaon Bazar Committee premises, onion prices are showing signs of improvement. Over the past 2-3 days, there has been a noticeable change in market prices. While the market price remained at ₹900 per quintal for two days, it has now surged to ₹1,100 per quintal.

Approximately 10,000 quintals of red onions were received at the Lasalgaon market committee. Here, the minimum price stood at ₹500 per quintal, with an average price of ₹1,160 per quintal. Meanwhile, the Yeola-Andarsul Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) received 12,000 quintals of onions, with a minimum price of ₹300 and an average price of ₹1,150 per quintal.

In the Lasalgaon Vinchur market committee, 11,200 quintals were received, with a minimum rate of ₹450 and an average rate of ₹1,151 per quintal. Similarly, the Pimpalgaon Baswant APMC received 10,800 quintals of pole onions, with a minimum rate of ₹400 and an average rate of ₹1,100 per quintal.