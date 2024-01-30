 Nashik: Slight Uptick In Onion Prices, But Not Enough
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Slight Uptick In Onion Prices, But Not Enough

Nashik: Slight Uptick In Onion Prices, But Not Enough

While the market price remained at ₹900 per quintal for two days, it has now surged to ₹1,100 per quintal

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Slight Uptick In Onion Prices, But Not Enough | File Photo

Despite the recent export ban on onions and protests held at the Lasalgaon Bazar Committee premises, onion prices are showing signs of improvement. Over the past 2-3 days, there has been a noticeable change in market prices. While the market price remained at ₹900 per quintal for two days, it has now surged to ₹1,100 per quintal.

Approximately 10,000 quintals of red onions were received at the Lasalgaon market committee. Here, the minimum price stood at ₹500 per quintal, with an average price of ₹1,160 per quintal. Meanwhile, the Yeola-Andarsul Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) received 12,000 quintals of onions, with a minimum price of ₹300 and an average price of ₹1,150 per quintal.

Read Also
Infosys Techie’s Murder In Pune's Hinjawadi: Here's What We Know So Far
article-image

In the Lasalgaon Vinchur market committee, 11,200 quintals were received, with a minimum rate of ₹450 and an average rate of ₹1,151 per quintal. Similarly, the Pimpalgaon Baswant APMC received 10,800 quintals of pole onions, with a minimum rate of ₹400 and an average rate of ₹1,100 per quintal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Udgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam...

Udgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam...

Latur: People Are Being Misled In The Name Of Religion, Says Congress' Ramesh Chennithala

Latur: People Are Being Misled In The Name Of Religion, Says Congress' Ramesh Chennithala

Nashik: Slight Uptick In Onion Prices, But Not Enough

Nashik: Slight Uptick In Onion Prices, But Not Enough

Sudhir Mungantiwar Hails Nashik's Environmental Champions

Sudhir Mungantiwar Hails Nashik's Environmental Champions

Ahmednagar: ACB Nabs Weights & Measures Inspector Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe

Ahmednagar: ACB Nabs Weights & Measures Inspector Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe