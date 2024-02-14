Nashik: Sinnar MIDC Expansion Set To Alleviate Space Shortage |

The process of acquiring 204 acres of land in neighbouring Maparwadi Shiwar for the expansion of the Malegaon-Sinnar Industrial Estate (Sinnar MIDC) in Sinnar taluka is nearing completion, with a price of ₹52 lakh per acre announced for the land.

The acquisition process for the remaining land will commence after compensating the landholders. This expansion aims to address the space shortage in the Malegaon-Sinnar Industrial Colony and pave the way for new industries. Upon completion of this acquisition, Malegaon-Sinnar will become the largest industrial estate in Nashik district, spanning over 2,200 acres.

Satpur, Ambad, and Malegaon are major industrial estates in Nashik district. In Sinnar taluka, Malegaon-Sinnar is government-owned, while Musalgaon is a cooperative industrial estate. Additionally, the land was acquired for the Indiabulls SEZ in Musalgaon-Gulwanch Shivar 18 years ago, but the SEZ did not materialise, leading to efforts to reclaim the land.

With the sanction of ₹281.43 crore for 204.23 hectares, with the state government authorising the Niphad Sub Divisional Officer for the acquisition, negotiated rates were finalised on July 14, 2022. Maparwadi Shiwar, being adjacent to Malegaon Industrial Estate, has attracted investors, including political leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs. However, concerns have been raised that the increased rates may benefit investors more than local farmers.

The Sinnar Businessmen's Association has welcomed the industrial land acquisition at Maparwadi. However, entrepreneurs emphasise the importance of fair practices and the need to prioritise space for big industries while keeping plot rates low to prevent exploitation by investors.