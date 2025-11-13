 Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Swings Into Action After Sanjay Indulkar Joins BJP
Prashant Nikale
Updated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Nashik: After former mayor Sanjay Indulkar joined the BJP, the Shiv Sena (UBT) swung into action, holding an urgent meeting of party workers in Igatpuri on Wednesday evening. The meeting was attended by MP Rajabhau Waje, former MLA Vasant Gite, and district president DG Suryavanshi.

Addressing party workers, Gite said, “Sanjay Indulkar achieved everything by staying in the party for 40 years. We still have faith in him. He should think carefully. The people of Igatpuri are not satisfied with this decision. We are in touch with them.”

