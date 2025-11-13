Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Swings Into Action After Sanjay Indulkar Joins BJP |

Nashik: After former mayor Sanjay Indulkar joined the BJP, the Shiv Sena (UBT) swung into action, holding an urgent meeting of party workers in Igatpuri on Wednesday evening. The meeting was attended by MP Rajabhau Waje, former MLA Vasant Gite, and district president DG Suryavanshi.

Addressing party workers, Gite said, “Sanjay Indulkar achieved everything by staying in the party for 40 years. We still have faith in him. He should think carefully. The people of Igatpuri are not satisfied with this decision. We are in touch with them.”

Criticising the BJP, Suryavanshi said, “The BJP follows a ‘break-and-break’ policy. Leaders are lured with money, but the people of Igatpuri recognise this conspiracy. The Mahavikas Aghadi will fight unitedly. Seat sharing will be finalised through discussions, and the post of mayor will remain ours.”

A large number of senior Shiv Sainiks and young activists attended the meeting, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) reaffirmed its resolve to contest the upcoming elections with full strength.