Nashik: Shahaji Umap Transferred, Vikram Deshmane New SP |

The Superintendent of Police of Nashik Rural, Shahaji Umap, has been promoted to the rank of Additional Police Commissioner and transferred to the Special Branch in Mumbai.

Taking his place, Vikram Deshmane, who previously served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Nashik Rural from 2012 to 2014, has been appointed as the new Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police.

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a series of transfers have been initiated within the police force of Maharashtra. Notably, around 64 police officers ranging from Additional Director General of Police to Deputy Inspector General of Police have been issued transfer orders by the Home Ministry on Wednesday (31st).

Furthermore, Special Inspector General of Police of Nashik area, Dr BG Shekhar-Patil, has also been transferred without a new posting announced yet.

In another key transfer, Thane City Police Joint Commissioner, Dattatray Karale, has been appointed as the new Special Inspector General of Police in the Nashik area. Karale brings with him previous experience as Deputy Commissioner in Nashik City Commissionerate and Superintendent of Police of Jalgaon District.

Additionally, the shuffle also includes the transfer of Dr Ravindra Kumar Singal, the Additional Director General of Police of the State Road and Highway Department, who has been appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Nagpur.

Other transfers include Deepak Pandey to the post of Additional Director General of Police, Women and Child Abuse Prevention Department, Sanjay Darade as the Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Zone, M Rajkumar as the new Solapur Police Commissioner, and MCV Maheshwar Reddy as the Jalgaon Superintendent of Police.

These transfers are part of the routine administrative process within the police force and are expected to streamline operations ahead of the upcoming elections.