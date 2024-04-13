Nashik: Separate Section For Transgenders in District Hospitals

In a surprise visit to the District Hospital, the Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad, Ashima Mittal, conducted a comprehensive inspection of various departments, including the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Outpatient Department (OPD), and Inpatient Department (IPD). Patients were also consulted during the visit, with District Surgeon Dr. Charudatta Shinde providing detailed insights into the hospital's operations and recent enhancements. It was informed that, in response to the issues faced by transgender individuals, the district hospital will soon have a separate section for this community.

Mittal reviewed the Nutrition Rehabilitation Room and Kangaroo Mother Care Unit, emphasizing improvements in patient care. The capacity of both the General Patient Department and ICU has been expanded, addressing the needs of transgender patients with the establishment of a dedicated ward, set to commence operations within a week. Additionally, a new radiology department has been inaugurated to bolster diagnostic capabilities.

The repurposed Kumbh Mela building, previously utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been reinstated for use, following directives from Collector Jalaj Sharma. It now houses a revamped emergency department, accident room, and an updated ICU with 30 beds.

These enhancements signify a concerted effort to elevate healthcare services at the District Hospital, ensuring prompt and efficient medical care for the community.