Nashik Sees Heavy Rain and Hail; Camera Theft Incident Reported at City Center Mall

Nashik Sees Heavy Rain and Hail; Camera Theft Incident Reporteat City Center Mall |

This year in Monsoon, Nashik along with various parts of Maharashtra have experienced heavy rain. Rain reappeared on Thursday across the state, and by noon, heavy rain hit Nashik city, catching people off guard. Around 2 pm, rain returned to the city, followed by heavy rainfall and hail at around 6 pm, causing significant inconvenience.

Major areas such as Main Road, Shalimar, and CBS were heavily affected, forcing people to take shelter in shops. Drivers faced difficult conditions on the roads, while surrounding talukas like Sinnar, Trimbakeshwar, and Igatpuri also experienced downpours.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is expected in various parts of the state from October 9 to October 17. Farmers are advised to cover their crops, especially harvested or planted soybeans and urad, to avoid damage from ongoing rain.

Camera Theft Incident at City Center Mall in Nashik



An incident of theft occurred at City Center Mall in Nashik, where thieves stole a Nikon camera valued at ₹73,000 from Reliance Digital Shop. The theft took place on Wednesday night when unknown individuals took advantage of a lapse in staff attention to remove the camera, which had been displayed on a safety stand at the counter.

Akshay Gopal Sonawane, a resident of Latenagar Hirawadi and the shop owner, has filed a complaint at Gangapur Police Station. Constable Mahale has been assigned to investigate the case further.

Read Also Nashik: 2 Agniveers Killed As Shell Explodes During Firing Practice At Artillery Centre

Fire show at Mumbai Naka

A special fire show has been organized at the memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at Mumbai Naka in Nashik. This event, conceptualized by the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, Chhagan Bhujbal, will take place at 7 p.m. on Dussehra day.

The memorial, brought to life under the guidance of Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, was recently inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Former MP Sameer Bhujbal invites the residents of Nashik to attend this special Dussehra fire show and be part of the celebration.