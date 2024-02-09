 Nashik Rural Police Cracks Down On Illegal Businesses, Registers 52 Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Rural Police Cracks Down On Illegal Businesses, Registers 52 Cases

Nashik Rural Police Cracks Down On Illegal Businesses, Registers 52 Cases

During Thursday's operations, police teams from various police stations, including Barhe, Yeola taluka, Niphad, Igatpuri, and Vadner Bhairav, among others, successfully registered cases against illegal traders

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Deshmane |

In a decisive move against illegal activities in the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Deshmane has initiated a relentless crackdown. Following his recent appointment, Deshmane has demonstrated a commitment to maintaining law and order by taking swift action against offenders.

So far, the rural police have registered a staggering 52 cases against individuals involved in illicit practices such as gambling, matka operations, and illegal liquor sales. Goods worth thousands of rupees were seized from the perpetrators during the crackdown.

This crackdown comes in the wake of the efforts of former SP Shahaji Umap, who confiscated approximately ₹29 crore worth of illegal goods last year. Umap's diligent enforcement of the law set a precedent for tackling criminal activities in the district.

Read Also
Pune's Shirur Lok Sabha Seat: Amol Kolhe Chosen As Candidate By Sharad Pawar Faction
article-image

Upon assuming office, Deshmane wasted no time in launching a comprehensive review of police stations and departments. He issued strict orders to shut down all illegal businesses operating within the jurisdiction of each police station, emphasising the importance of maintaining consistency in law enforcement efforts.

Under Deshmane's leadership, Additional SP (Nashik) Aditya Mirkhelkar and Additional SP (Malegaon) Aniket Bharti have been tasked with coordinating operations in the Nashik and Malegaon divisions. Furthermore, the local crime branch, led by Inspector Raju Surve, has been mobilised to conduct raids based on confidential information.

Read Also
Will Consider Proposal For Airport In Pune's Purandar If Maharashtra Govt Sends, Says Jyotiraditya...
article-image

During Thursday's operations, police teams from various police stations, including Barhe, Yeola taluka, Niphad, Igatpuri, and Vadner Bhairav, among others, successfully registered cases against illegal traders.

A total of 52 crimes involving 54 individuals were recorded, with 49 cases pertaining to illegal liquor sales and trafficking. Additionally, two cases were filed against individuals involved in gambling activities, while another case was registered in connection with narcotics-related offenses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Police Foil Attempted Petrol Pump Robbery In Mundhwa

Pune: Police Foil Attempted Petrol Pump Robbery In Mundhwa

Nashik: Conflicting Reports Filed With Panchvati Police Following Kumawat Nagar Clash

Nashik: Conflicting Reports Filed With Panchvati Police Following Kumawat Nagar Clash

Nashik Crime: Two Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Nashik Crime: Two Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Pune: Flex Criticising Ajit Pawar And Eknath Shinde Sparks Controversy; Activist Booked

Pune: Flex Criticising Ajit Pawar And Eknath Shinde Sparks Controversy; Activist Booked

Pune: Fatal Blast In Defunct Metal Unit In Alandi; Death Toll Reaches 3

Pune: Fatal Blast In Defunct Metal Unit In Alandi; Death Toll Reaches 3