Nashik Rural Police Cracks Down On Illegal Businesses, Registers 52 Cases

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Deshmane |

In a decisive move against illegal activities in the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Deshmane has initiated a relentless crackdown. Following his recent appointment, Deshmane has demonstrated a commitment to maintaining law and order by taking swift action against offenders.

So far, the rural police have registered a staggering 52 cases against individuals involved in illicit practices such as gambling, matka operations, and illegal liquor sales. Goods worth thousands of rupees were seized from the perpetrators during the crackdown.

This crackdown comes in the wake of the efforts of former SP Shahaji Umap, who confiscated approximately ₹29 crore worth of illegal goods last year. Umap's diligent enforcement of the law set a precedent for tackling criminal activities in the district.

Upon assuming office, Deshmane wasted no time in launching a comprehensive review of police stations and departments. He issued strict orders to shut down all illegal businesses operating within the jurisdiction of each police station, emphasising the importance of maintaining consistency in law enforcement efforts.

Under Deshmane's leadership, Additional SP (Nashik) Aditya Mirkhelkar and Additional SP (Malegaon) Aniket Bharti have been tasked with coordinating operations in the Nashik and Malegaon divisions. Furthermore, the local crime branch, led by Inspector Raju Surve, has been mobilised to conduct raids based on confidential information.

During Thursday's operations, police teams from various police stations, including Barhe, Yeola taluka, Niphad, Igatpuri, and Vadner Bhairav, among others, successfully registered cases against illegal traders.

A total of 52 crimes involving 54 individuals were recorded, with 49 cases pertaining to illegal liquor sales and trafficking. Additionally, two cases were filed against individuals involved in gambling activities, while another case was registered in connection with narcotics-related offenses.