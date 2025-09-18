Nashik Rural Police Bust Fake Call Centre In Igatpuri, Seize Rs 24.32 Lakh Worth Equipment |

Nashik Rural Police has busted a fake call centre in Igatpuri that was illegally operating a loan and credit card recovery by threatening customers. In the raid, valuables worth Rs 24.32 lakh, including computers, laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards and related material, were seized.

The raid was conducted at Minatai Thackeray Complex in Igatpuri after Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao received a confidential tip-off. “The operators were calling loan account holders and even their relatives, friends and neighbours, posing as bank representatives. They threatened them to recover dues on credit cards, home loans and other loans,” Ahirrao said.

Nearly 50 employees were found working at the centre, collecting personal data of loan holders and misusing it for intimidation.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil and Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mirkhelkar.

Police arrested Narendra Shashikant Bhondve (32), of Igatpuri and Paras Sanjay Bhise (26), of Ghatkopar, Mumbai, who were running the illegal call centre. They have been remanded in police custody.