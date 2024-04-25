 Nashik: Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning To Get Priority After Lok Sabha Elections
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
As the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency elections loom on the horizon, the Nashik Municipal Corporations's (NMC) construction department is gearing up for a crucial task: drain cleaning. With memories of Mumbai's monsoon woes fresh in mind, the municipal administration is prioritising pre-emptive measures to avoid similar issues in Nashik.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar Vanjari, City Engineer, NMC said, "Cleaning of drains is being planned next week. For this there will be no hindrance of code of conduct and the work will be done from sanctioned funds."

Poll-related activities currently occupy the forefront

While election-related activities currently occupy the forefront of the municipal agenda, drain cleaning efforts are slated to accelerate post-polling, likely by the end of May. This strategic timing ensures that Nashik is adequately prepared to tackle the upcoming monsoon season, minimising the risk of clogging and waterlogging in the city's drainage system.

Drainage problem in monsoon

Given Nashik's history of grappling with drainage problems during heavy rains, pre-monsoon cleaning assumes paramount importance. Typically, the municipal construction department initiates drain cleaning operations in early May, employing heavy equipment like JCBs to clear natural and underground drains throughout the city. However, this year's cleaning schedule has been adjusted to accommodate the ongoing election activities, which necessitate the allocation of a significant portion of the Municipal Corporation's workforce.

Despite these constraints, the municipality remains steadfast in its commitment to executing the drain cleaning work efficiently and promptly. City Engineer Shivakumar Vanjari affirmed that the cleaning operation will kick off next week, leveraging sanctioned funds for the purpose and ensuring adherence to the electoral code of conduct.

