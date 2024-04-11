 Pune News: PMC Launches Toll-Free Helpline For Pre-Monsoon Nullah, Septic Tank Cleaning
The PMC aims to ensure the timely cleaning of septic tanks across the city

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

Pre-monsoon preparations are in full swing in Pune, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) introducing a toll-free helpline for the cleaning of nullahs and septic tanks.

Individuals and societies are encouraged to dial 14420 to avail of this service. The PMC aims to ensure the timely cleaning of septic tanks across the city.

Meanwhile, the PMC has imposed a deadline of April 30 to complete all road-digging projects throughout the city. Subsequently, from May 1 to September 30, the civic body has announced its intention to take legal action against any unauthorised road-digging activities.

Reportedly, only emergency work will be permitted during this period. These emergency works may include tasks related to stormwater drains, water supply, roads, electricity supply, and cellular or internet supply lines, among others.

Furthermore, the PMC plans to demolish 46 dilapidated wadas in prime locations like Ganesh Peth, Ganj Peth, Somwar Peth, Kasba Peth, Ghorpade Peth, Mangalwar Peth, and others before the onset of monsoon to ensure public safety.

