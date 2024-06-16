 Nashik: Power Restoration at Eklahare Substation
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
The 5003 (150 MVA) power transformer at the 132/33 kV power substation in Eklahare experienced a failure on June 10. Following this, efforts to put a new transformer were started at the Eklahare substation. Engineers and employees of Mahavitaran worked tirelessly to replace the faulty transformer with a 50 MVA capacity.

Now, both the 33 kV power lines of the CNP have been fully operational, ensuring a smooth power supply to the three affected power substations. The Eklahare power substation supplies electricity to the 33/11 kV substations of Panchak, Muktidham, Deolali, Bhagur, Eklahare, and Samangaon of Mahavitaran. The unexpected failure of one transformer on June 6, followed by the failure of the remaining two transformers on Monday, disrupted the power supply.

In response, Mahavitaran alternated the power supply from Eklahare's very high-pressure substation by bank feeding from other substations. They also managed the power load at the affected substation in a ring manner, supplying power step by step according to demand from alternative sources.

Mahavitaran is continuing its efforts to restart the remaining power transformers. Upon completion, the power supply to all affected electricity consumers in the area will be fully restored to its normal state.

