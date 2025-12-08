Nashik Police Register Case Against Rapido For Unauthorised Two-Wheeler Transport | X @ANI (Representative Pic)

Nashik– A case has been registered against the directors of ‘Rapido’ (Ropan Transport Company) in Nashik for illegally transporting passengers on two-wheelers. The regional transport department has filed a complaint in this regard with the Panchavati police, and crimes against Rapido in Maharashtra are increasing.

Transport Minister Pratap Saranaik had directed the state transport department a few days ago to take action against app-based bike taxi companies like Rapido and Uber.

He said that these companies are violating government rules and endangering the lives of passengers. Accordingly, the transport department has started action with unprecedented enthusiasm. The government has recently announced an e-bike policy, and many app-based bike taxi companies have started business.

However, passenger services are being run by private or ordinary people without providing any training to the drivers on rules and passenger safety. This is very dangerous. A passenger has died while traveling on such illegal bike taxis, and even though this incident is fresh, these companies are running an illegal business by violating government rules.

Follow the rules

It is expected that the business should be increased by following the rules and safety standards, keeping passenger safety at the center, and not taking advantage of ordinary drivers.

However, this action will continue against app-based bike taxi companies that violate government rules by taking advantage of drivers. Notably, cases are being filed against the app owners instead of the concerned drivers.

Crime in Nashik

According to the complaint of Motor Vehicle Inspector Yogesh Gorakshnath Sapikal of Nashik RTO office, the Regional Transport Department has not issued any license for bike taxis (petrol engine two-wheelers) to the 'Rapido' company till date.

Still, the company transported passengers in bike taxis (petrol engine two-wheelers) in Nashik city without permission through an online app and took financial benefits from the passengers.

It has been said that this is cheating the government and a complaint has been filed against the company's directors. Police Inspector Sunil Pawar is conducting the investigation.

Use of private vehicles for profit

The investigation by Nashik RTO found that the company ‘Rapido’ was transporting passengers under the guise of ‘ride’ sharing. The vehicles used by the company are privately owned, and the use of private vehicles for passenger transport is strictly prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act. Still, it has been concluded that the rules were violated for profit.

In Maharashtra, cases are being registered against Rapido in Mumbai, Nashik and other cities, and action is being intensified for passenger safety. The Transport Department has appealed to citizens to avoid illegal bike taxis.