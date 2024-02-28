Nashik Police Initiates Counselling Program To Curb Juvenile Crime

Sandeep Karnik, Commissioner of Police |

The increasing involvement of juvenile offenders in serious crimes has become a matter of concern in Nashik. To address this issue, the city police have launched an effort to counsel and rehabilitate these young individuals, aiming to steer them away from criminal activities and integrate them into mainstream society.

Speaking about the initiative to FPJ, Sandeep Karnik, Commissioner of Police, Nashik said, "Efforts are being made to discourage children from crime and bring them into the mainstream. They will be counselled."

Accordingly, the Nashik Police Commissionerate has initiated steps to identify children in conflict with the law and prepare a comprehensive list of such individuals across various police stations. This list will serve as a basis for conducting counselling sessions, which will be facilitated by senior police officers, lawyers, and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Karnik, emphasised the importance of these counselling sessions, which will educate juvenile offenders about the severity and consequences of their actions. The aim is to dissuade them from engaging in criminal activities and provide them with guidance and support to lead a law-abiding life.

The crime branch teams are actively involved in monitoring juvenile offenders, and the counselling sessions are scheduled to commence in the next few days. Through this initiative, the Nashik Police seek to address the root causes of juvenile crime and prevent repeated offenses among young individuals.