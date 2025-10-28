 Nashik Police Commissioner Orders Removal Of Banners Praising Police Crackdown
Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Nashik Police Commissioner Orders Removal Of Banners Praising Police Crackdown | Wikipedia

After initiating successful drives against notorious goons and unruly auto-rickshaw drivers—moves that brought relief to citizens—several banners praising and supporting the police force appeared across the city. However, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has now ordered that all such banners be immediately removed.

These banners were originally displayed to boost police morale and express public gratitude for the department’s firm and decisive actions.

In recent months, as law and order in Nashik had worsened, the police cracked down on several major criminal gangs and even took action against certain politically connected figures. Following these measures, the public had widely appreciated the police’s efforts, and various organisations had put up congratulatory and gratitude-filled banners at many locations.

Now, a circular issued by the Police Commissioner’s office directs that all these banners be taken down without delay.

