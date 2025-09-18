Nashik: Panic Grips Surgana As Earthquake Tremors Hit 7 Villages, No Damage Reported (Representative Pic) | AFP Photo

Panic spread in Surgana taluka on Tuesday after earthquake tremors were felt across several villages. The administration clarified that the tremors occurred in the afternoon and late evening, causing no damage, Tehsildar Ramji Rathod said.

The tremors were reported in villages including Shinde, Nagshewadi, Wanjulpada, Chirai, Mohalpada, Harnetekdi, and Roti. Information about the epicentre or the earthquake’s intensity is not yet available. Residents were alarmed by the sounds emanating from the ground during the tremors.

The District Disaster Management confirmed that the tremors were felt a few kilometres from Shinde village. Surgana, a remote tribal taluka, had previously reported similar tremors, the administration added.

An earthquake is a violent and abrupt shaking of the ground, caused by movement between tectonic plates along a fault line in the earth's crust. And can strike suddenly and without warning. It can result in the ground shaking, soil liquefaction, landslides, fissures, avalanches, fires and tsunamis.