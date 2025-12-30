 Nashik: Padma Shri Subhash Sharma To Receive Goda Rashtrajeevan Award On Goda Jayanti
Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
Nashik: On the occasion of Goda Jayanti, the Ramteerth Godavari Seva Samiti, Nashik, has organised the Rashtrajeevan Samman and Spiritual Samarasata Festival. In this context, renowned agriculture expert and Padma Shri awardee Subhash Sharma will be honoured with the Goda Rashtrajeevan Award. The award will be presented by the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the organisers informed at a press conference.

The ceremony will be graced by the presence of Shantakumari, Director of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti; Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women; and Gauranga Prabhuji, guide from ISKCON, among other dignitaries.


A special highlight of the event will be a grand Goda Maha Aarti performed by 1,111 women. Participants will include nurses, doctors, vaidyas, engineers, women from the police department, women lawyers, women workers, young women from tribal areas, and accomplished women from various walks of life. Women from different castes, institutions, organisations, and social groups will take part, presenting a vivid and living picture of social harmony and inclusiveness.

